Heading 3

K-pop Songs That Will Uplift Your Mood

Sugandha Srivastava

MAY 05, 2023

Entertainment

This a song for you to boost your confidence by starting the day right, reminding you of your inner and outer beauty

Block B – Her

Source: KQ Entertainment 

A catchy love song with a cute red-themed story that radiates happiness and invites you to sing along despite not being a feel-good track

Red Velvet – Red Flavor

Source: SM Entertainment 

Collaboration for all generations with a message that age is just a number conveyed through lyrics and a suave music video

EXO’s Xiumin & NCT’s Mark– Young & Free

Source: SM Entertainment 

A retro-style confident song celebrating true potential and the ability to prove doubters wrong

(G)I-DLE – Uh-Oh

Source: CUBE Entertainment 

Sunmi's self-empowering music reflects her unapologetic authenticity and encourages listeners to embrace their uniqueness

Sunmi – Lalalay

Source: Sunmi Instagram 

An upbeat love song that exudes euphoria and invites listeners to let go of their worries and enjoy a cute track

B.A.P – Feel So Good

Source: TS Entertainment 

A festive party anthem that gets you singing and dancing all night long, perfect for hyping up the crowd

EXID – I Feel Good

Source: Banana Culture Entertainment 

A ladies' invitation to put on a display of charm, forget stress and dance to the rhythm, leaving them feeling relaxed and ready to take on life's challenges

MAMAMOO – Gogobebe

Source: WA Entertainment 

A self-love anthem inspiring listeners to break free from society's beauty standards and embrace their unique selves, as they are perfect just the way they are

GOT7 – Just Right

Source: JYP Entertainment 

A feel-good song that boosts self-confidence and creates a sense of inner peace when listened to

BTS – 21st Century Girl

Source: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here