This a song for you to boost your confidence by starting the day right, reminding you of your inner and outer beauty
Block B – Her
Source: KQ Entertainment
A catchy love song with a cute red-themed story that radiates happiness and invites you to sing along despite not being a feel-good track
Red Velvet – Red Flavor
Source: SM Entertainment
Collaboration for all generations with a message that age is just a number conveyed through lyrics and a suave music video
EXO’s Xiumin & NCT’s Mark– Young & Free
Source: SM Entertainment
A retro-style confident song celebrating true potential and the ability to prove doubters wrong
(G)I-DLE – Uh-Oh
Source: CUBE Entertainment
Sunmi's self-empowering music reflects her unapologetic authenticity and encourages listeners to embrace their uniqueness
Sunmi – Lalalay
Source: Sunmi Instagram
An upbeat love song that exudes euphoria and invites listeners to let go of their worries and enjoy a cute track
B.A.P – Feel So Good
Source: TS Entertainment
A festive party anthem that gets you singing and dancing all night long, perfect for hyping up the crowd
EXID – I Feel Good
Source: Banana Culture Entertainment
A ladies' invitation to put on a display of charm, forget stress and dance to the rhythm, leaving them feeling relaxed and ready to take on life's challenges
MAMAMOO – Gogobebe
Source: WA Entertainment
A self-love anthem inspiring listeners to break free from society's beauty standards and embrace their unique selves, as they are perfect just the way they are
GOT7 – Just Right
Source: JYP Entertainment
Click Here
A feel-good song that boosts self-confidence and creates a sense of inner peace when listened to
BTS – 21st Century Girl
Source: BIGHIT MUSIC