K-pop Songs to Blast When You Need Energy Boost
With its fierce beats and empowering lyrics, this song ignites your spirit and pumps you up for any challenge
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
MIC Drop by BTS:
BLACKPINK's high-energy anthem exudes confidence and attitude, perfect for unleashing your inner power and dominating the day
Image: YG Entertainment
BOOMBAYAH by BLACKPINK:
BTS's infectious disco-pop hit delivers an instant mood lift, filling you with joy and energy to conquer anything that comes your way
Dynamite by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
NCT 127's dynamic track is packed with electrifying beats and bold swagger, motivating you to kick down barriers and seize the moment
Kick It by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment
BTS's fiery anthem radiates intensity and passion, fueling your determination and pushing you to chase your dreams with unstoppable force
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Seventeen's powerful performance and infectious rhythm make this song a must-play for an instant burst of energy and motivation
HIT by Seventeen:
Image: Pledis Entertainment
BTS's defiant anthem empowers you to face challenges head-on, reminding you that no obstacle is too big to overcome with determination
Not Today by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
EXO's uplifting track delivers an energy boost like no other, filling you with strength and resilience to take on the world
Power by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
GOT7's high-octane banger is guaranteed to get your adrenaline pumping and elevate your mood to new heights
Hard Carry by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
MONSTA X's electrifying song captivates with its powerful beats and captivating vocals, making it the perfect soundtrack for a surge of energy and motivation
FANTASIA by MONSTA X:
Image: Starship Entertainment