K-pop songs to help get over heartbreaks
iKON's expertise in heartbreak songs shines again with a delightful track. They reminisce about past relationships ending gracefully, embracing the closure without bitterness, in a captivating love scenario.
iKON’s Love Scenario
Image: IKON’s Instagram
Soyeon's Interview is an introspective monologue capturing post-breakup emotions. Through her comforting vocals, the ballad guides listeners through the process of coping and introspection after a separation.
T-ara’s Soyeon's Interview
Image: Soyeon's Instagram
MAMAMOO skillfully captures the challenging journey of moving on from a past love. Through their portrayal, they depict the emotional struggle of processing feelings while confronting overwhelming memories.
MAMAMOO’s Starry Night
Image: Mamamoo’s Instagram
Jessi reaches the stage of acceptance in her poignant track. Assertively recalling past wrongs, she breaks free from an abusive relationship, prioritizing self-care, well-being, and her support system, marking a decisive and empowering choice.
Jessi’s Numb
Image: Jessi’s Instagram
In Lover Like Me CL delivers a self-empowering anthem post-breakup. Her lyrics radiate confidence and self-worth, uplifting spirits as she embraces her value and asserts it to her departed lover.
CL’s Lover Like Me
Image: CL’s Instagram
SHINee's song conveys a message for persistent ex-partners. With clarity, they declare moving on and refusing any reconciliation, making it a suitable track to communicate finality to lingering former lovers.
SHINee’s Don’t Call Me
Image: SHINee’s Instagram
Taeyeon artfully captures the desire to erase an ex's memory in a soothing track. With a captivating narrative, she outlines the journey of a couple's connection fading into estrangement.
Taeyeon’s What Do I Call You
Image: Taeyeon’s Instagram
Red Velvet's gentle ballad offers solace for heartache. Recognizing the diverse ways breakups are navigated, the song portrays the pain of post-separation emotions and the temptation to revisit a past relationship.
Red Velvet’s One Of These Nights
Image: Red Velvet’s Instagram
Jennie delivers an anthem for independent individuals with her relatable track. Depicting a lackluster relationship, her lyrics encourage ending it and celebrating the single life as the best course of action.
BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Solo
Image: Jennie’s Instagram
Rosé's approach exemplifies the need to release grief for healing. Through her song, she revisits the relationship's downfall, articulating her emotional turmoil as a crucial step towards moving forward.
BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Gone
Image: Rose’s Instagram