Heading 3

Hemelin Darlong

august 14, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs to help get over heartbreaks

iKON's expertise in heartbreak songs shines again with a delightful track. They reminisce about past relationships ending gracefully, embracing the closure without bitterness, in a captivating love scenario.

iKON’s Love Scenario

Image: IKON’s Instagram

Soyeon's Interview is an introspective monologue capturing post-breakup emotions. Through her comforting vocals, the ballad guides listeners through the process of coping and introspection after a separation.

T-ara’s Soyeon's Interview

Image: Soyeon's Instagram

MAMAMOO skillfully captures the challenging journey of moving on from a past love. Through their portrayal, they depict the emotional struggle of processing feelings while confronting overwhelming memories.

MAMAMOO’s Starry Night

Image: Mamamoo’s Instagram

Jessi reaches the stage of acceptance in her poignant track. Assertively recalling past wrongs, she breaks free from an abusive relationship, prioritizing self-care, well-being, and her support system, marking a decisive and empowering choice.

Jessi’s Numb

Image: Jessi’s Instagram

In Lover Like Me CL delivers a self-empowering anthem post-breakup. Her lyrics radiate confidence and self-worth, uplifting spirits as she embraces her value and asserts it to her departed lover.

CL’s Lover Like Me

Image: CL’s Instagram

SHINee's song conveys a message for persistent ex-partners. With clarity, they declare moving on and refusing any reconciliation, making it a suitable track to communicate finality to lingering former lovers.

SHINee’s Don’t Call Me

Image: SHINee’s Instagram

Taeyeon artfully captures the desire to erase an ex's memory in a soothing track. With a captivating narrative, she outlines the journey of a couple's connection fading into estrangement.

Taeyeon’s What Do I Call You

Image: Taeyeon’s Instagram

Red Velvet's gentle ballad offers solace for heartache. Recognizing the diverse ways breakups are navigated, the song portrays the pain of post-separation emotions and the temptation to revisit a past relationship.

Red Velvet’s One Of These Nights

Image: Red Velvet’s Instagram

Jennie delivers an anthem for independent individuals with her relatable track. Depicting a lackluster relationship, her lyrics encourage ending it and celebrating the single life as the best course of action.

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Solo

Image: Jennie’s Instagram

Rosé's approach exemplifies the need to release grief for healing. Through her song, she revisits the relationship's downfall, articulating her emotional turmoil as a crucial step towards moving forward.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé’s Gone

Image: Rose’s Instagram

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here