 Pujya Doss

January 09, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs to listen on your way to college

A lyrical journey through BTS's Spring Day, capturing the essence of longing and hope

Spring Day by BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Brave Girls' Rollin' injects energy, turning a mundane commute into a dynamic adventure

Rollin' by Brave Girls

Image: Brave Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry transforms daily woes into a majestic symphony, resonating with emotional strength

Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

IU and G-Dragon's Palette creates a melodic canvas, painting the journey to college with a palette of musical colors

Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

TXT's Our Summer infuses youthful spirit, making the ride to college a musical exploration of carefree moments

Our Summer by TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Fiery rap verses ignite into soaring choruses, setting your ambition ablaze like wildfire

Fever - ATEEZ

Image: KQ Entertainment

Taeyang and G-Dragon's Good Boy sets the mood for a confident day, turning a commute into a stylish adventure

Good Boy by Taeyang and G-Dragon

Image: YG Entertainment.

MONSTA X's FANTASIA elevates a college-bound journey, infusing it with powerful beats and dreamlike energy

FANTASIA by MONSTA X

Image: Starship Entertainment.

EXO's Love Shot transforms the commute into a sophisticated escapade, with sultry melodies and charismatic allure

Love Shot by EXO

Image: SM Entertainment.

Girls' Generation's Into The New World provides a sonic backdrop for embarking on a college adventure filled with nostalgia

Into The New World by Girls' Generation

Image: SM Entertainment.

