K-pop songs to listen on your way to college
A lyrical journey through BTS's Spring Day, capturing the essence of longing and hope
Spring Day by BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Brave Girls' Rollin' injects energy, turning a mundane commute into a dynamic adventure
Rollin' by Brave Girls
Image: Brave Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's Don't Wanna Cry transforms daily woes into a majestic symphony, resonating with emotional strength
Don't Wanna Cry by SEVENTEEN
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
IU and G-Dragon's Palette creates a melodic canvas, painting the journey to college with a palette of musical colors
Palette by IU ft. G-Dragon
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
TXT's Our Summer infuses youthful spirit, making the ride to college a musical exploration of carefree moments
Our Summer by TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Fiery rap verses ignite into soaring choruses, setting your ambition ablaze like wildfire
Fever - ATEEZ
Image: KQ Entertainment
Taeyang and G-Dragon's Good Boy sets the mood for a confident day, turning a commute into a stylish adventure
Good Boy by Taeyang and G-Dragon
Image: YG Entertainment.
MONSTA X's FANTASIA elevates a college-bound journey, infusing it with powerful beats and dreamlike energy
FANTASIA by MONSTA X
Image: Starship Entertainment.
EXO's Love Shot transforms the commute into a sophisticated escapade, with sultry melodies and charismatic allure
Love Shot by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment.
Girls' Generation's Into The New World provides a sonic backdrop for embarking on a college adventure filled with nostalgia
Into The New World by Girls' Generation
Image: SM Entertainment.