K-pop songs to listen on your way to work
A smooth blend of pop and funk, this track is a morning mood booster with catchy hooks and infectious energy
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Butter by BTS
IU's soothing vocals paired with a dreamy melody create a serene atmosphere, making your commute a peaceful journey
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
LILAC by IU
A futuristic sound adventure, this song's powerful beats and dynamic vocals transform your commute into a thrilling ride
Image: SM Entertainment.
Next Level by aespa
A funky and upbeat anthem, EXO's groovy beats add a dash of excitement to your morning routine
mage: SM Entertainment.
Don't Fight The Feeling by EXO
This track's vibrant pop sound and infectious rhythm turn your commute into a delightful dance party
Dun Dun Dance by OH MY GIRL
Image: WM Entertainment.
A feel-good anthem encouraging spontaneous dance, this song blends positivity and rhythm to kickstart your day
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Permission to Dance by BTS
IU's captivating vocals and a catchy chorus make this track a feel-good choice, transforming your commute into a star-studded journey
Image: EDAM Entertainment.
Celebrity by IU
Spicy beats and energetic vibes define this song, turning your commute into a flavorful and dynamic experience
Image: SM Entertainment.
Hot Sauce by NCT DREAM
A powerful solo debut, ROSÉ's emotive vocals and a rock-infused sound make your commute a cinematic and introspective journey
Image: YG Entertainment.
On The Ground by ROSÉ
Click Here
This upbeat track's mix of retro vibes and modern pop creates an energetic atmosphere, making your commute a lively and enjoyable experience
Image: High Up Entertainment.
ASAP by STAYC