Heading 3

Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 14, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs to listen on your way to work

A smooth blend of pop and funk, this track is a morning mood booster with catchy hooks and infectious energy

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Butter by BTS

IU's soothing vocals paired with a dreamy melody create a serene atmosphere, making your commute a peaceful journey

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

LILAC by IU

A futuristic sound adventure, this song's powerful beats and dynamic vocals transform your commute into a thrilling ride

Image: SM Entertainment.

Next Level by aespa

A funky and upbeat anthem, EXO's groovy beats add a dash of excitement to your morning routine

mage: SM Entertainment.

Don't Fight The Feeling by EXO

This track's vibrant pop sound and infectious rhythm turn your commute into a delightful dance party

Dun Dun Dance by OH MY GIRL

Image: WM Entertainment.

A feel-good anthem encouraging spontaneous dance, this song blends positivity and rhythm to kickstart your day

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Permission to Dance by BTS

IU's captivating vocals and a catchy chorus make this track a feel-good choice, transforming your commute into a star-studded journey

Image: EDAM Entertainment.

Celebrity by IU

Spicy beats and energetic vibes define this song, turning your commute into a flavorful and dynamic experience

Image: SM Entertainment.

Hot Sauce by NCT DREAM

A powerful solo debut, ROSÉ's emotive vocals and a rock-infused sound make your commute a cinematic and introspective journey

Image: YG Entertainment.

On The Ground by ROSÉ

This upbeat track's mix of retro vibes and modern pop creates an energetic atmosphere, making your commute a lively and enjoyable experience

Image: High Up Entertainment.

ASAP by STAYC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here