K-pop Songs to listen to for a Fun Day at the Beach
A catchy summer anthem with infectious beats and feel-good vibes, perfect for dancing in the sun
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Dynamite by BTS:
BLACKPINK's powerful vocals and energetic beats set the mood for a thrilling beach adventure
Image: YG Entertainment
How You Like That by BLACKPINK:
TWICE's upbeat track with catchy hooks and playful lyrics brings a touch of glamour to your beach day
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
A lively and carefree tune that evokes the spirit of summertime fun, ideal for enjoying the beach with friends
Holiday by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment
This catchy summer bop exudes confidence and joy, making it the perfect soundtrack for soaking up the sun by the shore
Rollin' by Brave Girls:
Image: Brave Entertainment
With its tropical vibes and irresistible rhythm, Kokobop will have you swaying along the beachside in pure bliss
Kokobop by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's vibrant song celebrates the sweetness of summer fruits, adding a pop of color to your beach day playlist
Red Flavor by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
SF9's refreshing track captures the essence of a summer breeze, creating a relaxed atmosphere for a leisurely day at the beach
Summer Breeze by SF9:
Image: FNC Entertainment
This playful and flirty song by SISTAR is perfect for beachgoers looking to let loose and have some fun in the sun
Touch My Body by SISTAR:
Image: Starship Entertainment
Click Here
Choerry's upbeat track brings a burst of energy and excitement, adding a touch of sweetness to your beach day adventures
Love Cherry Motion by Choerry (LOONA):
Image: Blockberry Creative