K-pop songs to listen to while running a marathon
BIGBANG's Fantastic Baby pumps up marathon energy with its electrifying beats and infectious rhythm, propelling runners forward with unstoppable momentum
Image: YG Entertainment
Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG:
BTS's Go Go fuels marathon strides with its lively tempo and playful vibe, energizing runners to keep moving with enthusiasm and determination
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Go Go by BTS:
BLACKPINK's Boombayah ignites marathon spirits with its powerful beats and fierce attitude, motivating runners to push through challenges with confidence
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Boombayah by BLACKPINK:
BTS's Fire ignites marathon passion with its dynamic rhythm and intense energy, inspiring runners to unleash their inner fire and conquer every mile
Fire by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
GOT7's Hard Carry energizes marathon runners with its relentless tempo and bold lyrics, driving them to push harder and reach new heights
Hard Carry by GOT7:
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY's Dalla Dalla empowers marathoners with its empowering message and infectious beats, propelling them forward with confidence and determination
Dalla Dalla by ITZY:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Not Today by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's Not Today rallies marathon spirits with its powerful anthem and electrifying beats, reminding runners that today is not the day to give up
Girls' Generation's Run Devil Run sets marathon pace with its catchy melody and fierce attitude, empowering runners to conquer every challenge
Run Devil Run by Girls' Generation:
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO's Wolf energizes marathoners with its wild beats and powerful vocals, unleashing the beast within and propelling runners towards the finish line
Wolf by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment
Stray Kids' Warrior's Descendant inspires marathon perseverance with its epic sound and triumphant spirit, urging runners to conquer any obstacle in their path
Warrior's Descendant by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment