Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 06, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs to listen to while running a marathon

BIGBANG's Fantastic Baby pumps up marathon energy with its electrifying beats and infectious rhythm, propelling runners forward with unstoppable momentum

Image: YG Entertainment

Fantastic Baby by BIGBANG: 

BTS's Go Go fuels marathon strides with its lively tempo and playful vibe, energizing runners to keep moving with enthusiasm and determination

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Go Go by BTS: 

BLACKPINK's Boombayah ignites marathon spirits with its powerful beats and fierce attitude, motivating runners to push through challenges with confidence

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Boombayah by BLACKPINK: 

BTS's Fire ignites marathon passion with its dynamic rhythm and intense energy, inspiring runners to unleash their inner fire and conquer every mile

Fire by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

GOT7's Hard Carry energizes marathon runners with its relentless tempo and bold lyrics, driving them to push harder and reach new heights

Hard Carry by GOT7: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

ITZY's Dalla Dalla empowers marathoners with its empowering message and infectious beats, propelling them forward with confidence and determination

Dalla Dalla by ITZY: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Not Today by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's Not Today rallies marathon spirits with its powerful anthem and electrifying beats, reminding runners that today is not the day to give up

Girls' Generation's Run Devil Run sets marathon pace with its catchy melody and fierce attitude, empowering runners to conquer every challenge

Run Devil Run by Girls' Generation: 

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO's Wolf energizes marathoners with its wild beats and powerful vocals, unleashing the beast within and propelling runners towards the finish line

Wolf by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Stray Kids' Warrior's Descendant inspires marathon perseverance with its epic sound and triumphant spirit, urging runners to conquer any obstacle in their path

Warrior's Descendant by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here