Pujya Doss

MARCH 06, 2024

K-pop songs to listen to while traveling

Girls' Generation's Holiday is a cheerful travel anthem with upbeat rhythms and catchy melodies, setting the perfect mood for exciting adventures ahead

Image: SM Entertainment

Holiday by Girls' Generation:

WINNER's Island captures the essence of travel with its tropical vibes and laid-back groove, evoking images of serene beaches and endless horizons

Image: YG Entertainment

Island by WINNER: 

BTS's Paradise inspires wanderlust with its uplifting lyrics and vibrant beats, encouraging travelers to explore new horizons and chase their dreams

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Paradise by BTS: 

BOL4's Travel is a whimsical journey in song form, painting vivid landscapes and whimsical adventures, making it the perfect companion for any voyage

Travel by BOL4: 

Image: Shofar Music

J-Hope's Airplane is a high-flying track that captures the excitement of travel. Its catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a must-have for any journey

Airplane by J-Hope (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Baekhyun's City Lights embodies the energy of urban exploration. Its sultry vibes and smooth vocals make it the ideal soundtrack for metropolitan adventures

City Lights by Baekhyun (EXO): 

Image: SM Entertainment

See the Stars by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet's See the Stars evokes the magic of stargazing on a journey. Its dreamy melody and celestial lyrics make every trip feel like an adventure

TXT's Our Summer is a nostalgic ode to travel memories. Its youthful energy and heartfelt lyrics capture the essence of carefree adventures under the sun

Our Summer by TXT: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Crush's soothing vocals and calming melody in "Let's Go Home" create a sense of tranquility during travels. It's a comforting reminder of home wherever your adventures take you

Let's Go Home by Crush: 

Image: P Nation

NCT 127's On the Road embodies the spirit of wanderlust. Its dynamic rhythm and adventurous lyrics make it the perfect soundtrack for road trips and journeys

Road Trip by NCT 127: 

Image: SM Entertainment

