K-pop songs to listen to while traveling
Girls' Generation's Holiday is a cheerful travel anthem with upbeat rhythms and catchy melodies, setting the perfect mood for exciting adventures ahead
Image: SM Entertainment
Holiday by Girls' Generation:
WINNER's Island captures the essence of travel with its tropical vibes and laid-back groove, evoking images of serene beaches and endless horizons
Image: YG Entertainment
Island by WINNER:
BTS's Paradise inspires wanderlust with its uplifting lyrics and vibrant beats, encouraging travelers to explore new horizons and chase their dreams
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Paradise by BTS:
BOL4's Travel is a whimsical journey in song form, painting vivid landscapes and whimsical adventures, making it the perfect companion for any voyage
Travel by BOL4:
Image: Shofar Music
J-Hope's Airplane is a high-flying track that captures the excitement of travel. Its catchy melody and upbeat tempo make it a must-have for any journey
Airplane by J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Baekhyun's City Lights embodies the energy of urban exploration. Its sultry vibes and smooth vocals make it the ideal soundtrack for metropolitan adventures
City Lights by Baekhyun (EXO):
Image: SM Entertainment
See the Stars by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's See the Stars evokes the magic of stargazing on a journey. Its dreamy melody and celestial lyrics make every trip feel like an adventure
TXT's Our Summer is a nostalgic ode to travel memories. Its youthful energy and heartfelt lyrics capture the essence of carefree adventures under the sun
Our Summer by TXT:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Crush's soothing vocals and calming melody in "Let's Go Home" create a sense of tranquility during travels. It's a comforting reminder of home wherever your adventures take you
Let's Go Home by Crush:
Image: P Nation
NCT 127's On the Road embodies the spirit of wanderlust. Its dynamic rhythm and adventurous lyrics make it the perfect soundtrack for road trips and journeys
Road Trip by NCT 127:
Image: SM Entertainment