K-pop songs to set as morning alarm
This upbeat and energetic song is like a burst of sunshine, with its catchy melody and empowering lyrics motivating you to start your day on a positive note.
Image:JYP Entertainment
Wake Me Up by Twice
This hopeful and inspiring song is like a warm ray of light, with its uplifting melody and encouraging lyrics filling you with optimism for the day ahead.
Image: Cube Entertainment
Shine by Pentagon
This dynamic and electrifying song is like a shot of espresso, with its powerful beats and infectious energy jolting you awake and ready to take on the world.
Image: CJ ENM
Energetic by Wanna One
This quirky and fun song is like a playful alarm clock, with its catchy melody and playful lyrics putting a smile on your face and getting you out of bed in no time.
Image: SM Entertainment
Ring Ding Dong by SHINee
This hard-hitting and empowering song is like a motivational pep talk, with its powerful beats and confident lyrics inspiring you to conquer your day.
Image: SM Entertainment
Kick It by NCT 127
This upbeat and infectious song is like a dose of sunshine, with its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics instantly putting you in a good mood.
Image: SM Entertainment
Don't fight the feeling by EXO
This adorable and bubbly song is like a cup of sweet tea, with its cute melody and playful lyrics making you feel happy and energized.
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Pretty U by SEVENTEEN
This fierce and confident song is like a war cry, with its powerful beats and assertive lyrics motivating you to take charge of your day.
Image: CUBE Entertainment
Latata by (G)I-DLE
This powerful and empowering song is like a declaration of self-belief, with its soaring melody and inspiring lyrics encouraging you to embrace your individuality and shine bright.
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
No More Dream by BTS
This futuristic and experimental song is like a mind-blowing adventure, with its unique blend of genres, catchy melody, and impactful lyrics leaving you feeling energized and ready to explore the day ahead.
Image: SM Entertainment
Next Level by aespa