Pujya Doss

November 2,3 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs to set as morning alarm

This upbeat and energetic song is like a burst of sunshine, with its catchy melody and empowering lyrics motivating you to start your day on a positive note.

Image:JYP Entertainment

Wake Me Up by Twice 

 This hopeful and inspiring song is like a warm ray of light, with its uplifting melody and encouraging lyrics filling you with optimism for the day ahead.

Image: Cube Entertainment

Shine by Pentagon

 This dynamic and electrifying song is like a shot of espresso, with its powerful beats and infectious energy jolting you awake and ready to take on the world.

Image:  CJ ENM

Energetic by Wanna One

This quirky and fun song is like a playful alarm clock, with its catchy melody and playful lyrics putting a smile on your face and getting you out of bed in no time.

Image:  SM Entertainment

Ring Ding Dong by SHINee

This hard-hitting and empowering song is like a motivational pep talk, with its powerful beats and confident lyrics inspiring you to conquer your day.

Image: SM Entertainment

Kick It by NCT 127 

This upbeat and infectious song is like a dose of sunshine, with its catchy melody and uplifting lyrics instantly putting you in a good mood.

Image:  SM Entertainment

Don't fight the feeling by EXO 

This adorable and bubbly song is like a cup of sweet tea, with its cute melody and playful lyrics making you feel happy and energized.

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

Pretty U by SEVENTEEN

 This fierce and confident song is like a war cry, with its powerful beats and assertive lyrics motivating you to take charge of your day.

Image: CUBE Entertainment

Latata by (G)I-DLE 

This powerful and empowering song is like a declaration of self-belief, with its soaring melody and inspiring lyrics encouraging you to embrace your individuality and shine bright.

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

No More Dream by BTS

This futuristic and experimental song is like a mind-blowing adventure, with its unique blend of genres, catchy melody, and impactful lyrics leaving you feeling energized and ready to explore the day ahead.

Image:  SM Entertainment

Next Level by aespa

