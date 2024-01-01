K-pop songs turning 10 years in 2024
Red Velvet's lively debut, Happiness (2014), fused pop and hip-hop, introducing a versatile group. With vibrant charm, they marked the beginning of a K-pop journey
Red Velvet’s Happiness
Image: SM Entertainment
BTS's pre-global stardom hit, Boy In Luv, melded aggressive rap and catchy choruses, shaping their passionate, energetic style. A pivotal track in BTS's ascent
BTS’s Boy In Luv
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Girls’ Generation’s Mr.Mr. showcased catchy tunes and synchronized dance moves, blending electronic pop and R&B for a memorable track in their illustrious career
Girls’ Generation’s Mr.Mr.
Image: SM Entertainment
AOA's provocative Miniskirt turned heads with its bold, sexy concept. The addictive melody and sleek choreography marked a career-defining moment
AOA’s Miniskirt
Image: FNC Entertainment
Orange Caramel's quirky Catallena stood out with a unique sound and humorous, sushi-themed video. A testament to the group's distinctive charm
Orange Caramel’s Catallena
Image: Pledis Entertainment
TVXQ!'s Something showcases strong vocals and suave charisma, boasting a big band style and catchy hook that highlights the duo's musical versatility
TVXQ!’s Something
Image: SM Entertainment
Overdose by EXO is an intense, energetic track showcasing powerful performance style. Intricate choreography and an addictive chorus solidified EXO's status
EXO’s Overdose
Image: SM Entertainment
f(x)'s experimental Red Light is a dark, electronic-pop track with an edgy concept, standing out for its unique sound and artistic video
f(x)’s Red Light
Image: SM Entertainment
Taeyang's emotional ballad, Eyes, Nose, Lips, showcased powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery, becoming one of K-pop’s beloved love songs
Taeyang’s Eyes, Nose, Lips
Image: YG Entertainment
TTS's Holler, a Girls’ Generation subunit, blended strong vocals with an upbeat sound, showcasing a different flavor within the iconic group
Girls’ Generation – TTS’s Holler
Image: SM Entertainment