 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 22, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs turning 10 years in 2024

Red Velvet's lively debut, Happiness (2014), fused pop and hip-hop, introducing a versatile group. With vibrant charm, they marked the beginning of a K-pop journey

Red Velvet’s Happiness

Image:  SM Entertainment

BTS's pre-global stardom hit, Boy In Luv, melded aggressive rap and catchy choruses, shaping their passionate, energetic style. A pivotal track in BTS's ascent

BTS’s Boy In Luv

Image:  BIGHIT MUSIC

Girls’ Generation’s Mr.Mr. showcased catchy tunes and synchronized dance moves, blending electronic pop and R&B for a memorable track in their illustrious career

Girls’ Generation’s Mr.Mr.

Image:  SM Entertainment

AOA's provocative Miniskirt turned heads with its bold, sexy concept. The addictive melody and sleek choreography marked a career-defining moment

AOA’s Miniskirt

Image:  FNC Entertainment

Orange Caramel's quirky Catallena stood out with a unique sound and humorous, sushi-themed video. A testament to the group's distinctive charm

Orange Caramel’s Catallena

Image:  Pledis Entertainment

TVXQ!'s Something showcases strong vocals and suave charisma, boasting a big band style and catchy hook that highlights the duo's musical versatility

TVXQ!’s Something

Image:  SM Entertainment

Overdose by EXO is an intense, energetic track showcasing powerful performance style. Intricate choreography and an addictive chorus solidified EXO's status

EXO’s Overdose

Image:  SM Entertainment

f(x)'s experimental Red Light is a dark, electronic-pop track with an edgy concept, standing out for its unique sound and artistic video

f(x)’s Red Light

Image:  SM Entertainment

Taeyang's emotional ballad, Eyes, Nose, Lips, showcased powerful vocals and heartfelt delivery, becoming one of K-pop’s beloved love songs

Taeyang’s Eyes, Nose, Lips

Image:  YG Entertainment

TTS's Holler, a Girls’ Generation subunit, blended strong vocals with an upbeat sound, showcasing a different flavor within the iconic group

Girls’ Generation – TTS’s Holler

Image:  SM Entertainment

