K-pop songs turning 10 years in 2024 pt 2
Pujya Doss
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet’s Happiness:
A vibrant debut track filled with infectious energy and catchy melodies, showcasing Red Velvet's signature blend of pop and R&B
A dynamic anthem expressing youthful passion and determination, with powerful rap verses and addictive hooks, marking BTS's rise as global icons
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS’s Boy In Luv:
A fierce and captivating song with sleek choreography, highlighting Girls' Generation's confidence and charisma, solidifying their status as K-pop royalty
Image: SM Entertainment
Girls’ Generation’s Mr.Mr.:
A bold and empowering track celebrating femininity and confidence, with catchy hooks and sassy lyrics, showcasing AOA's unique charm and style
Image: FNC Entertainment
AOA’s Miniskirt:
A quirky and addictive song with a playful concept and catchy tune, showcasing Orange Caramel's whimsical charm and distinct musicality
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Orange Caramel’s Catallena:
A sophisticated and stylish track with a captivating melody and impressive vocal harmonies, highlighting TVXQ!'s maturity and versatility as artists
Image: SM Entertainment
TVXQ!’s Something:
A powerful and electrifying song with intense beats and mesmerizing choreography, demonstrating EXO's unparalleled stage presence and musical prowess
EXO’s Overdose:
Image: SM Entertainment
A bold and experimental track with edgy visuals and genre-defying sound, showcasing f(x)'s artistic vision and pushing the boundaries of K-pop
Image: SM Entertainment
f(x)’s Red Light:
A soulful and emotive ballad showcasing Taeyang's raw vocals and heartfelt lyrics, resonating with listeners with its poignant melody and touching sentiment
Taeyang’s Eyes, Nose, Lips:
Image: YG Entertainment
Click Here
A dynamic and empowering song with powerful vocals and catchy hooks, showcasing the vocal prowess and charisma of Girls' Generation's sub-unit
Girls’ Generation – TTS’s Holler:
Image: SM Entertainment