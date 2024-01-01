Heading 3

may 10, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop songs turning 10 years in 2024 pt 2

Pujya Doss

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet’s Happiness:

A vibrant debut track filled with infectious energy and catchy melodies, showcasing Red Velvet's signature blend of pop and R&B

A dynamic anthem expressing youthful passion and determination, with powerful rap verses and addictive hooks, marking BTS's rise as global icons

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’s Boy In Luv: 

A fierce and captivating song with sleek choreography, highlighting Girls' Generation's confidence and charisma, solidifying their status as K-pop royalty

Image: SM Entertainment

Girls’ Generation’s Mr.Mr.: 

A bold and empowering track celebrating femininity and confidence, with catchy hooks and sassy lyrics, showcasing AOA's unique charm and style

Image: FNC Entertainment

AOA’s Miniskirt: 

A quirky and addictive song with a playful concept and catchy tune, showcasing Orange Caramel's whimsical charm and distinct musicality

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Orange Caramel’s Catallena: 

A sophisticated and stylish track with a captivating melody and impressive vocal harmonies, highlighting TVXQ!'s maturity and versatility as artists

Image: SM Entertainment

TVXQ!’s Something: 

A powerful and electrifying song with intense beats and mesmerizing choreography, demonstrating EXO's unparalleled stage presence and musical prowess

EXO’s Overdose: 

Image: SM Entertainment

A bold and experimental track with edgy visuals and genre-defying sound, showcasing f(x)'s artistic vision and pushing the boundaries of K-pop

Image: SM Entertainment

f(x)’s Red Light: 

A soulful and emotive ballad showcasing Taeyang's raw vocals and heartfelt lyrics, resonating with listeners with its poignant melody and touching sentiment

Taeyang’s Eyes, Nose, Lips: 

Image: YG Entertainment

A dynamic and empowering song with powerful vocals and catchy hooks, showcasing the vocal prowess and charisma of Girls' Generation's sub-unit

Girls’ Generation – TTS’s Holler: 

Image: SM Entertainment

