K-pop songs with free spirit vibes
A comforting anthem, Life Goes On captures resilience and optimism, reminding listeners to embrace change and face challenges
BTS - Life Goes On
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
IU's Blueming is a vibrant, feel-good track about blooming love, filled with playful lyrics and catchy melodies
IU - Blueming
Image: EDAM Entertainment
BLACKPINK's lively hit, As If It's Your Last, radiates carefree energy, combining upbeat rhythms with a bold and sassy attitude
BLACKPINK - As If It's Your Last
Image: YG Entertainment
EXO's Ko Ko Bop is a tropical-pop gem, conveying a carefree vibe with its breezy sound and infectious chorus
EXO - Ko Ko Bop
Image: SM Entertainment
Red Velvet's Red Flavor celebrates the joy of summer with its fruity metaphor, delivering a refreshing and lively atmosphere
Red Velvet - Red Flavor
Image: SM Entertainment
DAY6's I Wait captivates with a rock-infused sound, exploring themes of longing and liberation, creating an anthemic, free-spirited experience
DAY6 - I Wait
Image: JYP Entertainment
ITZY's WANNABE empowers with its bold lyrics and energetic beats, encouraging self-expression and embracing one's unique identity
ITZY - WANNABE
Image: JYP Entertainment
B1A4's Rollin' radiates positivity, featuring an upbeat melody and carefree lyrics that evoke a sense of joy and exhilaration
B1A4 - Rollin'
Image: WM Entertainment
SEVENTEEN's Oh My! is a breezy pop track expressing the excitement of falling in love, filled with bright melodies
SEVENTEEN - Oh My!
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Click Here
TWICE's Feel Special delivers an empowering message of self-worth, blending uplifting lyrics with a catchy melody
TWICE - Feel Special
Image: JYP Entertainment