Pujya Doss

 October 19, 2023

K-pop songs with great English versions

TWICE graced us with an English cover of their latest hit MORE & MORE. The lyrics were translated to perfection and beautifully maintained the essence of the original song

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE – MORE & MORE

The two versions of this fun single equally mirror one another lyrically as TXT uses lines interchangeably in different parts of the songs and even adds a touch of wordplay

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

TXT – Cat & Dog

What could be as good as the beautiful EXO winter ballad? A simply mesmerizing English version of the song brought to you by D.O. and Chanyeol in an acoustic setting

Image: SM Entertainment

EXO – For Life

Two versions, two different stories, one unique energy: that’s (G)I-DLE for you with their English take on their badass track, delivering vibes that will literally make you go, Oh my god

Image: Cube Entertainment

(G)I-DLE – Oh my god

DAY6 has got it all: stunning visuals, amazing vocals, and bilingual music. Their English rendition of Congratulations transcribes all the feels that the original version portrayed

Image: JYP Entertainment

DAY6 – Congratulations

It seems like MONSTA X can play it cool in both Korean and English, with Steve Aoki producing the track for both languages. It truly is a timeless summer jam

Image: Starship Entertainment

MONSTA X & Steve Aoki – Play It Cool

No matter which language Red Velvet performs in, they always manage to hit all the right notes by being their awesome selves

Red Velvet – RBB

Image: SM Entertainment

Although J-Hope and Suga kept their original verses in the remix version with Steve Aoki, the rest of the song got translated to English, and the new lines flawlessly preserved BTS’s original attitude

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC 

BTS – Mic Drop ft Steve Aoki remix

No one knows how to sweet talk like NCT 127. Combining their sexy sound with seductive lyrics, this boy group will definitely take you down the highway to heaven with them

NCT 127 – Highway to Heaven

Image: SM Entertainment

GOT7 went out of their way and released Lullaby in four languages. Naturally, English was one of the featured languages, and the outcome is more than satisfactory. Listen for yourselves!

Image: JYP Entertainment

GOT7 – Lullaby

