K-pop songs with great English versions
TWICE graced us with an English cover of their latest hit MORE & MORE. The lyrics were translated to perfection and beautifully maintained the essence of the original song
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE – MORE & MORE
The two versions of this fun single equally mirror one another lyrically as TXT uses lines interchangeably in different parts of the songs and even adds a touch of wordplay
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
TXT – Cat & Dog
What could be as good as the beautiful EXO winter ballad? A simply mesmerizing English version of the song brought to you by D.O. and Chanyeol in an acoustic setting
Image: SM Entertainment
EXO – For Life
Two versions, two different stories, one unique energy: that’s (G)I-DLE for you with their English take on their badass track, delivering vibes that will literally make you go, Oh my god
Image: Cube Entertainment
(G)I-DLE – Oh my god
DAY6 has got it all: stunning visuals, amazing vocals, and bilingual music. Their English rendition of Congratulations transcribes all the feels that the original version portrayed
Image: JYP Entertainment
DAY6 – Congratulations
It seems like MONSTA X can play it cool in both Korean and English, with Steve Aoki producing the track for both languages. It truly is a timeless summer jam
Image: Starship Entertainment
MONSTA X & Steve Aoki – Play It Cool
No matter which language Red Velvet performs in, they always manage to hit all the right notes by being their awesome selves
Red Velvet – RBB
Image: SM Entertainment
Although J-Hope and Suga kept their original verses in the remix version with Steve Aoki, the rest of the song got translated to English, and the new lines flawlessly preserved BTS’s original attitude
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS – Mic Drop ft Steve Aoki remix
No one knows how to sweet talk like NCT 127. Combining their sexy sound with seductive lyrics, this boy group will definitely take you down the highway to heaven with them
NCT 127 – Highway to Heaven
Image: SM Entertainment
GOT7 went out of their way and released Lullaby in four languages. Naturally, English was one of the featured languages, and the outcome is more than satisfactory. Listen for yourselves!
Image: JYP Entertainment
GOT7 – Lullaby