 Pujya Doss

November 27, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop songs with most fashionable MVs

A captivating blend of retro and futuristic fashion, with the girls sporting edgy latex ensembles, glittering accessories, and Y2K-inspired streetwear

Image:  YG Entertainment

Pink Venom by BLACKPINK

A nostalgic nod to 90s and Y2K fashion, featuring baby tees, cargo pants, chunky sneakers, and vibrant color palettes that perfectly capture the song's youthful energy

Image:  HYBE Labels

Hype Boy by NewJeans

A sophisticated and stylish showcase of contemporary menswear, with the members dressed in tailored suits, oversized coats, and statement accessories

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Yet To Come by BTS

A bold and unapologetic display of streetwear fashion, with Jackson Wang rocking graphic tees, oversized hoodies, and eye-catching accessories

Image:  Team Wang

Blow by Jackson Wang

A playful and energetic celebration of pop culture fashion, with Nayeon sporting colorful outfits, candy-inspired accessories, and retro-inspired hairstyles

Image:  JYP Entertainment

Pop by Nayeon

 A confident and stylish display of modern femininity, with the members dressed in sleek silhouettes, bold accessories, and a touch of Y2K nostalgia

Image:  Source Music

Antifragile by LE SSERAFIM

The song was Hot as expected, and the members are dressed in avant-garde garb. With sharp-cut blazers and extravagant accessories, the music video is a stunning treat

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Hot by Seventeen

Jessi always stuns in the most eye-catching outfits. Zoom’s music video is a perfect example of her fierce personality and fashion sense

Image: P NATION

Zoom by Jessi

A futuristic and avant-garde exploration of fashion, with the members dressed in metallic accents, geometric shapes, and a touch of cyberpunk inspiration. 

Image:  SM Entertainment

Next Level by aespa

The fashion is the icing on the cake as it goes well with the song’s theme of post-breakup glow-up. This video looks badass thanks to the goth makeup 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Good Boy Gone Bad by TXT

