K-pop songs with most fashionable MVs
A captivating blend of retro and futuristic fashion, with the girls sporting edgy latex ensembles, glittering accessories, and Y2K-inspired streetwear
Image: YG Entertainment
Pink Venom by BLACKPINK
A nostalgic nod to 90s and Y2K fashion, featuring baby tees, cargo pants, chunky sneakers, and vibrant color palettes that perfectly capture the song's youthful energy
Image: HYBE Labels
Hype Boy by NewJeans
A sophisticated and stylish showcase of contemporary menswear, with the members dressed in tailored suits, oversized coats, and statement accessories
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Yet To Come by BTS
A bold and unapologetic display of streetwear fashion, with Jackson Wang rocking graphic tees, oversized hoodies, and eye-catching accessories
Image: Team Wang
Blow by Jackson Wang
A playful and energetic celebration of pop culture fashion, with Nayeon sporting colorful outfits, candy-inspired accessories, and retro-inspired hairstyles
Image: JYP Entertainment
Pop by Nayeon
A confident and stylish display of modern femininity, with the members dressed in sleek silhouettes, bold accessories, and a touch of Y2K nostalgia
Image: Source Music
Antifragile by LE SSERAFIM
The song was Hot as expected, and the members are dressed in avant-garde garb. With sharp-cut blazers and extravagant accessories, the music video is a stunning treat
Image: Pledis Entertainment
Hot by Seventeen
Jessi always stuns in the most eye-catching outfits. Zoom’s music video is a perfect example of her fierce personality and fashion sense
Image: P NATION
Zoom by Jessi
A futuristic and avant-garde exploration of fashion, with the members dressed in metallic accents, geometric shapes, and a touch of cyberpunk inspiration.
Image: SM Entertainment
Next Level by aespa
The fashion is the icing on the cake as it goes well with the song’s theme of post-breakup glow-up. This video looks badass thanks to the goth makeup
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Good Boy Gone Bad by TXT