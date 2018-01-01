K-pop songs with most romantic lyrics
STAYC returns stronger with ASAP, a catchy song about finding their ideal type. The dance became a worldwide trend, and the comic-style music video adds an amazing touch.
Image Credits: High Up Entertainment
STAYC – ASAP
Twice wonders about love's movie-like beauty in What Is Love? The song is sweet and filled with famous movie references, creating an enchanting blend of reality and fantasy.
Image Credits: JYP Entertainment
Twice – What Is Love?
EXO's Universe is a winter ballad expressing the longing for love, even if it means traveling to the end of the universe. The members as baristas add warmth to the music video.
Image Credits: SM Entertainment
EXO – Universe
Blackpink's Lovesick Girls explores the desire for love despite past hurts. The collaboration with DJ LØREN adds depth, with members Jennie and Jisoo co-writing the heartfelt song.
BLACKPINK– Lovesick Girls
Image Credits: YG Entertainment
Pentagon's Shine took 2018 by storm with its popularity. Despite no music show wins, the song, expressing the hesitations of confessing love, became a sensation.
Pentagon – Shine
Image Credits: Cube Entertainment
BtoB – Only One For Me
Image Credits: Cube Entertainment
BtoB's Only One For Me is a passionate confession of love, expressing the idea that they're perfect for each other. A heartfelt ode to a special connection.
Seventeen's Ready to Love speaks of confessing newfound love for a friend. Part of the Power of Love project, the song showcases a new era for the group.
Seventeen – Ready to Love
Image Credits: Pledis Entertainment
Twice's Alcohol-Free is a Latin-themed, bossa nova track, radiating summer vibes. The lyrics compare love to drinks, and the choreography includes playful drink-making elements.
Twice – Alcohol Free
Image Credits: JYP Entertainment
Fromis_9's Love Bomb captures the excitement of falling in love with its bubbly melody and unique lyrics. It marks their joyful return since Gyuri's stint on Produce48.
Fromis_9 – Love Bomb
Image Credits: Pledis Entertainment
BTS's B-side Just One Day from Skool Luv Affair expresses yearning for a day with a loved one. Written by Suga and finalized by RM and J-Hope, it balances romance and sacrifice.
BTS – Just One Day
Image Credits: BIGHIT MUSIC