 Pujya Doss

DECEMBEr 22, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop Songs with no English lyrics at all 

SEVENTEEN's emotive "Don't Wanna Cry" is a symphony of emotions, blending powerful vocals and dynamic production. The Korean lyrics convey heartache with captivating intensity

"Don't Wanna Cry" by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

Taeyeon's "Spark" is a celestial journey, featuring her enchanting vocals. The song's Korean lyrics add depth to its ethereal melody, creating a captivating sonic experience

"Spark" by Taeyeon: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

EXO's "Miracles in December" is a winter ballad expressing love and longing. The poignant Korean lyrics, coupled with heartfelt vocals, evoke a sense of seasonal nostalgia

"Miracles in December" by EXO: 

Image: SM Entertainment.

ONEUS's "Luna" is a captivating fusion of melody and rhythm, with Korean lyrics that paint a vivid sonic landscape. The song showcases ONEUS's distinctive musicality

"Luna" by ONEUS: 

Image: RBW.

(G)I-DLE's "HWAA" is a dynamic explosion of sound and visuals. The Korean lyrics intensify the fiery atmosphere, complementing the group's powerful performance

"HWAA" by (G)I-DLE: 

Image: Cube Entertainment.

Taeyang's "Eyes, Nose, Lips" is an R&B masterpiece with Korean lyrics that convey passion. The soulful vocals and emotive melody create a timeless ballad

"Eyes, Nose, Lips" by Taeyang: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

SEVENTEEN's "Hug" is a heartwarming anthem with Korean lyrics that convey comfort and connection. The harmonious blend of vocals and melody creates a comforting embrace

"Hug" by SEVENTEEN: 

Image: Pledis Entertainment.

GFRIEND's "Navillera" is a cheerful burst of energy, and its Korean lyrics add an extra layer of joy. The song radiates optimism through its lively composition

"Navillera" by GFRIEND: 

Image: Source Music.

G-Dragon's "Crooked" is a rebellious anthem with Korean lyrics expressing defiance. The song's edgy sound and powerful lyrics showcase G-Dragon's charismatic artistry

"Crooked" by G-Dragon: 

Image: YG Entertainment.

Lee Know's "Limbo" is a captivating exploration of sound, with Korean lyrics that enhance its enigmatic atmosphere. The song showcases Lee Know's musical versatility

"Limbo" by Lee Know: 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

