K-pop Songs with no English lyrics at all
SEVENTEEN's emotive "Don't Wanna Cry" is a symphony of emotions, blending powerful vocals and dynamic production. The Korean lyrics convey heartache with captivating intensity
"Don't Wanna Cry" by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Taeyeon's "Spark" is a celestial journey, featuring her enchanting vocals. The song's Korean lyrics add depth to its ethereal melody, creating a captivating sonic experience
"Spark" by Taeyeon:
Image: SM Entertainment.
EXO's "Miracles in December" is a winter ballad expressing love and longing. The poignant Korean lyrics, coupled with heartfelt vocals, evoke a sense of seasonal nostalgia
"Miracles in December" by EXO:
Image: SM Entertainment.
ONEUS's "Luna" is a captivating fusion of melody and rhythm, with Korean lyrics that paint a vivid sonic landscape. The song showcases ONEUS's distinctive musicality
"Luna" by ONEUS:
Image: RBW.
(G)I-DLE's "HWAA" is a dynamic explosion of sound and visuals. The Korean lyrics intensify the fiery atmosphere, complementing the group's powerful performance
"HWAA" by (G)I-DLE:
Image: Cube Entertainment.
Taeyang's "Eyes, Nose, Lips" is an R&B masterpiece with Korean lyrics that convey passion. The soulful vocals and emotive melody create a timeless ballad
"Eyes, Nose, Lips" by Taeyang:
Image: YG Entertainment.
SEVENTEEN's "Hug" is a heartwarming anthem with Korean lyrics that convey comfort and connection. The harmonious blend of vocals and melody creates a comforting embrace
"Hug" by SEVENTEEN:
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
GFRIEND's "Navillera" is a cheerful burst of energy, and its Korean lyrics add an extra layer of joy. The song radiates optimism through its lively composition
"Navillera" by GFRIEND:
Image: Source Music.
G-Dragon's "Crooked" is a rebellious anthem with Korean lyrics expressing defiance. The song's edgy sound and powerful lyrics showcase G-Dragon's charismatic artistry
"Crooked" by G-Dragon:
Image: YG Entertainment.
Click Here
Lee Know's "Limbo" is a captivating exploration of sound, with Korean lyrics that enhance its enigmatic atmosphere. The song showcases Lee Know's musical versatility
"Limbo" by Lee Know:
Image: JYP Entertainment.