K-pop Songs with the Most Addictive Hooks
BLACKPINK's catchy hook and fierce delivery make this song irresistible, leaving you humming its addictive melody long after it ends
Image: YG Entertainment
Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:
PSY's iconic hit features an infectious hook that has the whole world dancing along, making it a timeless K-pop classic
Image: YG Entertainment
Gangnam Style by PSY:
BTS's charming vocals combined with Halsey's catchy chorus create a hook that's impossible to forget, earning it a spot on repeat
Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's upbeat anthem hooks you in with its catchy melody and electrifying energy, leaving you wanting more with each listen
DNA by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK's fierce anthem commands attention with its addictive hook and powerful vocals, making it a standout in the K-pop scene
Kill This Love by BLACKPINK:
Image: YG Entertainment
iKON's melodic masterpiece captivates with its catchy hook and relatable lyrics, making it a go-to song for K-pop enthusiasts
Love Scenario by iKON:
Image: YG Entertainment
Red Velvet's sultry track seduces listeners with its irresistible hook and smooth vocals, earning it a top spot on any playlist
Bad Boy by Red Velvet:
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE's bubbly hit charms with its catchy hook and playful lyrics, ensuring it's stuck in your head for days
Cheer Up by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
TWICE's sophisticated track dazzles with its addictive hook and polished production, showcasing their undeniable talent and charm
Fancy by TWICE:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's explosive anthem hooks you in with its powerful beat drop and captivating lyrics, cementing its status as a K-pop favorite
Mic Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC