Pujya Doss

april 20, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Songs with the Most Addictive Hooks

BLACKPINK's catchy hook and fierce delivery make this song irresistible, leaving you humming its addictive melody long after it ends

Image: YG Entertainment

Ddu-Du Ddu-Du by BLACKPINK:

PSY's iconic hit features an infectious hook that has the whole world dancing along, making it a timeless K-pop classic

Image: YG Entertainment

Gangnam Style by PSY: 

BTS's charming vocals combined with Halsey's catchy chorus create a hook that's impossible to forget, earning it a spot on repeat

Boy With Luv by BTS feat. Halsey: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS's upbeat anthem hooks you in with its catchy melody and electrifying energy, leaving you wanting more with each listen

DNA by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK's fierce anthem commands attention with its addictive hook and powerful vocals, making it a standout in the K-pop scene

Kill This Love by BLACKPINK: 

Image: YG Entertainment

iKON's melodic masterpiece captivates with its catchy hook and relatable lyrics, making it a go-to song for K-pop enthusiasts

Love Scenario by iKON: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Red Velvet's sultry track seduces listeners with its irresistible hook and smooth vocals, earning it a top spot on any playlist

Bad Boy by Red Velvet: 

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE's bubbly hit charms with its catchy hook and playful lyrics, ensuring it's stuck in your head for days

Cheer Up by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

TWICE's sophisticated track dazzles with its addictive hook and polished production, showcasing their undeniable talent and charm

Fancy by TWICE: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's explosive anthem hooks you in with its powerful beat drop and captivating lyrics, cementing its status as a K-pop favorite

Mic Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

