K-pop Songs with the Most Powerful Rap Verses
BTS's Ddaeng packs a punch with its fiery rap verses. Each member delivers sharp lyrics and intense flow, showcasing their rap prowess
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Ddaeng by BTS:
BTS's Cypher Pt. 3: Killer is a rap powerhouse. With rapid-fire verses and fierce delivery, it's a testament to their lyrical mastery
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Cypher Pt. 3: Killer by BTS:
BTS's MIC Drop features powerful rap verses that dominate the track. With confident swagger and sharp rhymes, they command attention
MIC Drop by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Stray Kids serve up intense rap verses in God's Menu. Their rapid flow and dynamic delivery make it a rap masterpiece
God's Menu by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
Epik High's BORN HATER is a rap anthem. With biting lyrics and raw emotion, each verse cuts deep, showcasing their lyrical genius
BORN HATER by Epik High:
Image: YG Entertainment
Stray Kids bulldoze through with powerful rap verses in Bulldozer. Their explosive delivery and aggressive flow leave an indelible mark
Bulldozer by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's Outro: Tear features emotionally charged rap verses. With raw intensity and poignant lyrics, it's a testament to their depth as artists
Outro: Tear by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope's P.O.P Pt.1 showcases his lyrical prowess. With heartfelt verses and smooth delivery, he paints a vivid picture of hope
P.O.P (Piece of Peace) Pt.1 by J-Hope (BTS):
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Stray Kids deliver fierce rap verses in District 9. With sharp wordplay and relentless energy, they command attention from start to finish
District 9 by Stray Kids:
Image: JYP Entertainment
BTS's No More Dream marks their debut with powerful rap verses. With bold confidence and hard-hitting lyrics, they announce their arrival
No More Dream by BTS:
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC