Heading 3

Pujya Doss

MARCH 04, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Songs with the Most Powerful Rap Verses

BTS's Ddaeng packs a punch with its fiery rap verses. Each member delivers sharp lyrics and intense flow, showcasing their rap prowess

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Ddaeng by BTS: 

BTS's Cypher Pt. 3: Killer is a rap powerhouse. With rapid-fire verses and fierce delivery, it's a testament to their lyrical mastery

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Cypher Pt. 3: Killer by BTS: 

BTS's MIC Drop features powerful rap verses that dominate the track. With confident swagger and sharp rhymes, they command attention

MIC Drop by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Stray Kids serve up intense rap verses in God's Menu. Their rapid flow and dynamic delivery make it a rap masterpiece

God's Menu by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

Epik High's BORN HATER is a rap anthem. With biting lyrics and raw emotion, each verse cuts deep, showcasing their lyrical genius

BORN HATER by Epik High: 

Image: YG Entertainment

Stray Kids bulldoze through with powerful rap verses in Bulldozer. Their explosive delivery and aggressive flow leave an indelible mark

Bulldozer by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's Outro: Tear features emotionally charged rap verses. With raw intensity and poignant lyrics, it's a testament to their depth as artists

Outro: Tear by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope's P.O.P Pt.1 showcases his lyrical prowess. With heartfelt verses and smooth delivery, he paints a vivid picture of hope

P.O.P (Piece of Peace) Pt.1 by J-Hope (BTS): 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

Stray Kids deliver fierce rap verses in District 9. With sharp wordplay and relentless energy, they command attention from start to finish

District 9 by Stray Kids: 

Image: JYP Entertainment

BTS's No More Dream marks their debut with powerful rap verses. With bold confidence and hard-hitting lyrics, they announce their arrival

No More Dream by BTS: 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here