K-pop songs you can’t help but listen on loop
Shinee's poignant ballad "From Now On" enchants with soulful melodies, capturing emotions that linger. The timeless vocals showcase Shinee's enduring artistry
Shinee - "From Now On":
Image: SM Entertainment.
Seventeen's "Fear" is a sonic rollercoaster, fusing intense beats and dynamic vocals. The dark, captivating energy makes it a mesmerizing anthem
Seventeen - "Fear":
Image: Pledis Entertainment.
Exo's "Cream Soda" is an effervescent delight, blending upbeat rhythms and sweet vocals. The song's refreshing aura showcases Exo's versatility
Exo - "Cream Soda":
Image: SM Entertainment.
Mamamoo's "New York" is a jazzy escapade, filled with sultry vocals and vibrant rhythms. The song transports listeners to the lively energy of the city
Mamamoo - "New York":
Image: RBW.
Ateez's "Halazia" is a sonic adventure, combining powerful rap and hypnotic beats. The song's intensity mirrors Ateez's dynamic presence
Ateez - "Halazia":
Image: KQ Entertainment.
Stray Kids' "Taste" is a bold fusion of genres, with catchy hooks and a rebellious spirit. The energetic vibe reflects Stray Kids' innovative approach
Stray Kids - "Taste":
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Agust D's "People pt.2" delves into raw emotion, delivering powerful rap verses. The song's intensity reveals Agust D's lyrical prowess
Agust D - "People pt.2":
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BTS's "Just One Day" is a melodic daydream, combining sweet harmonies and heartfelt lyrics. The charming ballad showcases BTS's versatility
BTS - "Just One Day":
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
Got7's "Lullaby" is a hypnotic masterpiece, with dreamy melodies and sleek production. The song's enchanting rhythm invites listeners to get lost in its soothing embrace
Got7 - "Lullaby":
Image: JYP Entertainment.
New Jeans' "ETA" is a sonic journey, blending electronic beats and ethereal vocals. The futuristic soundscape showcases New Jeans' innovative musical style
New Jeans - "ETA":
Image: ADOR