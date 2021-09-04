Heading 3

K-pop Stars at Harry Styles concert 

Sugandha Srivastava 

MARCH 22, 2023

Korean 

Singer and global icon Harry Styles started his concert tour on September 4th, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour is planned to continue until July 22nd, 2023, ending in Reggio Emilia, Italy.

'Love On Tour' In Asia

Source: Harry Styles Instagram 

Harry Styles' concert tour is a celebration of his two albums, 'Fine Line' and 'Harry's House'

Concert Albums By Harry

Source: Harry Styles Instagram 

V, RM, SUGA and Jungkook posed for a picture with 'Watermelon Sugar’ singer 

BTS 

Source : RM Instagram 

BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie reportedly recommended food places to the British singer 

BLACKPINK 

Source: Rosé Instagram 

Singer Mingi (former NU’EST) was seen clicking pictures with 'Love On Tour' Concert banner outside the venue 

Mingi 

Source: Mingi Instagram 

Solo artist SOMI was also spotted at the Harry Styles concert having a gala time 

SOMI spotted 

Source: SOMI Instagram 

MONSTA X's Hyungwon was singing along with the crowd 

Hyungwon 

Source: Hyungwon Instagram 

Kino and Shinwon, members of PENTAGON managed to finally watch Harry Styles live

Kino and Shinwon 

Source: Kino Instagram 

ATEEZ’s Wooyoung enjoyed himself at the Harry Styles concert 

Wooyoung 

Source: ATEEZ Instagram 

Members Jay, Sunghoon, Jake and Ni-Ki were spotted by other audience members

ENHYPEN

Source: ENHYPEN Instagram

Super Junior's Lee Donghae was spotted at the venue enjoying the music by Harry Styles 

Lee Donghae 

Source: Lee Donghae Instagram 

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: BTS RM’s solo collaborations 

Click Here