Singer and global icon Harry Styles started his concert tour on September 4th, 2021 in Las Vegas, Nevada. The tour is planned to continue until July 22nd, 2023, ending in Reggio Emilia, Italy.
'Love On Tour' In Asia
Source: Harry Styles Instagram
Harry Styles' concert tour is a celebration of his two albums, 'Fine Line' and 'Harry's House'
Concert Albums By Harry
Source: Harry Styles Instagram
V, RM, SUGA and Jungkook posed for a picture with 'Watermelon Sugar’ singer
BTS
Source : RM Instagram
BLACKPINK’s Rosé and Jennie reportedly recommended food places to the British singer
BLACKPINK
Source: Rosé Instagram
Singer Mingi (former NU’EST) was seen clicking pictures with 'Love On Tour' Concert banner outside the venue
Mingi
Source: Mingi Instagram
Solo artist SOMI was also spotted at the Harry Styles concert having a gala time
SOMI spotted
Source: SOMI Instagram
MONSTA X's Hyungwon was singing along with the crowd
Hyungwon
Source: Hyungwon Instagram
Kino and Shinwon, members of PENTAGON managed to finally watch Harry Styles live
Kino and Shinwon
Source: Kino Instagram
ATEEZ’s Wooyoung enjoyed himself at the Harry Styles concert
Wooyoung
Source: ATEEZ Instagram
Members Jay, Sunghoon, Jake and Ni-Ki were spotted by other audience members
ENHYPEN
Source: ENHYPEN Instagram
Super Junior's Lee Donghae was spotted at the venue enjoying the music by Harry Styles
Lee Donghae
Source: Lee Donghae Instagram
