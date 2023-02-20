Heading 3
K-pop stars
who are related
Vedangi Joshi
feb 20, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: MOMOLAND’s Instagram
Taeha and Junsu
MOMOLAND’s ex-member Taeha and JYJ’s Kim Junsu are cousins who have a good relationship and are supportive of each other
SNSD’s Yuri and TRI.BE’s Songsun are first cousins who were seen together a couple of times
Yuri and Songsun
Image Credit: Yuri’s Instagram
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment, DSP Media
TWICE member Jeongyeon and KARD’s Somin are cousins of the same age
Jeongyeon and Somin
Image Credit: Mino’s Instagram, Gun’s Instagram
WINNER’s Mino and rapper Gun Hee are cousins who are known to be close since their childhood
Mino and Gun
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment, NV Entertainment
CRAVITY’s Serim and former Woo!ah! member Songyee are cousins where he is five years older than her
Serim and Songyee
Image Credit: Cho Wonsang’s Instagram
Jihan and Cho Wonsang
LUCY member and producer Cho Wansang revealed on Instagram live that Weeekly’s Jihan is his younger cousin
2AM member Jeong Jin Woon has a cousin named Park Min So who was the member of girls' band Tahiti
Jeong Jin Woon and Park Mi So
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, DreamStar Entertainment
Image Credit: Kang Ji Young’s Instagram, Kim Yoon Ji‘s Instagram
Kang Ji Young and Kim Yoon Ji
Kara member Kang Ji Young has a cousin Kim Yoon Ji, popularly Knowns as NS Yoon-G
Image Credit: BamBam’s Instagram, Babo Prae’s Instagram
GOT7’s BamBam’s cousin Babo Prae is a Thai YouTuber and an influencer
BamBam and Babo Prae
