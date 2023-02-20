Heading 3

K-pop stars
 who are related

Vedangi Joshi

feb 20, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: MOMOLAND’s Instagram

Taeha and Junsu

MOMOLAND’s ex-member Taeha and JYJ’s Kim Junsu are cousins who have a good relationship and are supportive of each other 

SNSD’s Yuri and TRI.BE’s Songsun are first cousins who were seen together a couple of times

Yuri and Songsun

Image Credit: Yuri’s Instagram

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment, DSP Media

TWICE member Jeongyeon and KARD’s Somin are cousins of the same age

Jeongyeon and Somin

 Image Credit: Mino’s Instagram, Gun’s Instagram

WINNER’s Mino and rapper Gun Hee are cousins who are known to be close since their childhood

Mino and Gun 

 Image Credit: Starship Entertainment, NV Entertainment

CRAVITY’s Serim and former Woo!ah! member Songyee are cousins where he is five years older than her 

Serim and Songyee 

 Image Credit: Cho Wonsang’s Instagram

Jihan and Cho Wonsang 

LUCY member and producer Cho Wansang revealed on Instagram live that Weeekly’s Jihan is his younger cousin

2AM member Jeong Jin Woon has a cousin named Park Min So who was the member of girls' band Tahiti 

Jeong Jin Woon and Park Mi So 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment, BIGHIT MUSIC, DreamStar Entertainment

Image Credit: Kang Ji Young’s Instagram, Kim Yoon Ji‘s Instagram

Kang Ji Young and Kim Yoon Ji

Kara member Kang Ji Young has a cousin Kim Yoon Ji, popularly Knowns as NS Yoon-G 

Image Credit: BamBam’s Instagram, Babo Prae’s Instagram 

GOT7’s BamBam’s cousin Babo Prae is a Thai YouTuber and an influencer 

 BamBam and Babo Prae 

