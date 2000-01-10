Jessica is Krystal's older sister by 5 years, born on April 18, 1989. Krystal is a member of f(x), known for her roles as the lead vocalist, visual, and maknae, while Jessica is now a solo artist
Krystal (f(x)) and Jessica Jung
Source: Jessica Jung Instagram
Lea is the oldest of the three siblings followed by Hueningkai and Bahiyyih. The youngest is part of Kep1er, while Hueningkai is the maknae of TXT. Lea used to be the main dancer, vocalist, and maknae of VIVA
Lea, Huening Kai and Bahiyyih
Source: Lea Instagram, BIGHIT MUSIC, WakeOne Entertainment
Chaeryeong is a member of ITZY and serves as the main dancer, sub-vocalist, and sub-rapper, while Chaeyeon is currently pursuing a solo career
Chaeryeong and Chaeyeon
Source: JYP Entertainment, WM Entertainment
Xion and Dongmyeong were born on January 10, 2000, making them twins. Xion is the youngest member, sub-vocalist, visual, and part of ONEUS, while Dongmyeong is the lead vocalist, keyboardist, and visual of ONEWE, a band that shares the same company with ONEUS
Xion and Dongmyeong
Source: RBW
AKMU's Chanhyuk is three years older than his younger sister Suhyun. Chanhyuk is the main rapper and lead vocalist, while Suhyun is the main vocalist and youngest member of the duo
Chanhyuk and Suhyun
Source: YG Entertainment
Choa and Way were born on July 12, 1990, making them twins. Choa was the main vocalist, center, and youngest member of Crayon Pop, while Way was the main rapper, lead vocalist, and also the youngest member of the group
Choa and Way
Source: Chrome Entertainment
BF's Youngmin and Kwangmin were born on April 24, 1995, making them twins. Youngmin is the lead dancer, vocalist, and visual, while Kwangmin is the main rapper, lead dancer, and visual of the group.
Youngmin and Kwangmin
Source: Starship Entertainment
Dara is the older sibling of Thunder by six years. Dara is currently a solo artist, while Thunder was a member of MBLAQ and served as the lead rapper, lead dancer, vocalist, and visual
Dara and Thunder
Source: Dara Instagram
BIBI is the older sister of Nakyoung by four years. BIBI is a solo artist, while Nakyoung is a member of the group tripleS. BIBI was born on September 27, 1998, and Nakyoung was born on October 13, 2002.
Nakyoung and BIBI
Source: Feel Ghood Music, MODHAUS
Sungmin is four years older than Yena. Yena is now a solo artist, while Sungmin was a member of Speed, serving as the main dancer, lead vocalist, lead rapper, center, and youngest member.
Sungmin and Yena
Source: Sungmin Instagram