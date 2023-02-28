Heading 3

K-pop stars who are siblings (Part-2)

Vedangi Joshi

feb 28, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Krystal’s Instagram

 Krystal and Jessica Jung 

f(x) member and actress Krystal has an older sister Jessica who is a solo artist and a former member of the girl group Girls’ Generation

ONEUS and ONEWE K-pop boy band members Xion and Dongmyeong are siblings, both very passionate towards their talent   

Xion and Dongmyeong

Image Credit: RBW 

Image Credit: BIBI’s Instagram, Nakyoung - MODHAUS

Solo artist BIBI and TripleS member Nakyoung are sisters, both very popular with a huge fanbase 

BIBI and Nakyoung 

Image Credit: Choi Yena’s Instagram, MBK Entertainment

EX IZ*ONE member Choi Yena is the younger sister to former SPEED member Sungmin 

Choi Yena and Sungmin 

Image Credit: Zico’s Instagram, Taewoon’s Instagram

Block B’s Zico and SPEED’s ex-member Taewoon are a lovely brother duo

Zico and Taewoon

 Image Credit: Big Picture Entertainment, Hwayoung’s Instagram

Hyoyoung and Hwayoung 

Many people are unaware of the fact that T-ara’s Hyoyoung and Hwayoung are twins

INFINITE member Sungyeol has a younger brother Daeyeol who is a member of boy group Golden Child

Sungyeol and Daeyeol 

 Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment

Image Credit: Sandara Park’s Instagram, Thunder - J. Tune Camp

 Sandara Park and Thunder 

Sandara Park is currently a soloist and is a former  member of 2NE1 and has a handsome brother Thunder who was the part of boy band MBLAQ 

 Image Credit: Seungyeon’s Instagram

TWICE’s Jeongyeon is the sister of Korean actress Seungyeon are the sisters who are always supportive towards one another

Jeongyeon and Seungyeon

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here