K-pop stars who are siblings (Part-2)
Vedangi Joshi
feb 28, 2023
Entertainment
Image Credit: Krystal’s Instagram
Krystal and Jessica Jung
f(x) member and actress Krystal has an older sister Jessica who is a solo artist and a former member of the girl group Girls’ Generation
ONEUS and ONEWE K-pop boy band members Xion and Dongmyeong are siblings, both very passionate towards their talent
Xion and Dongmyeong
Image Credit: RBW
Image Credit: BIBI’s Instagram, Nakyoung - MODHAUS
Solo artist BIBI and TripleS member Nakyoung are sisters, both very popular with a huge fanbase
BIBI and Nakyoung
Image Credit: Choi Yena’s Instagram, MBK Entertainment
EX IZ*ONE member Choi Yena is the younger sister to former SPEED member Sungmin
Choi Yena and Sungmin
Image Credit: Zico’s Instagram, Taewoon’s Instagram
Block B’s Zico and SPEED’s ex-member Taewoon are a lovely brother duo
Zico and Taewoon
Image Credit: Big Picture Entertainment, Hwayoung’s Instagram
Hyoyoung and Hwayoung
Many people are unaware of the fact that T-ara’s Hyoyoung and Hwayoung are twins
INFINITE member Sungyeol has a younger brother Daeyeol who is a member of boy group Golden Child
Sungyeol and Daeyeol
Image Credit: Woollim Entertainment
Image Credit: Sandara Park’s Instagram, Thunder - J. Tune Camp
Sandara Park and Thunder
Sandara Park is currently a soloist and is a former member of 2NE1 and has a handsome brother Thunder who was the part of boy band MBLAQ
Image Credit: Seungyeon’s Instagram
TWICE’s Jeongyeon is the sister of Korean actress Seungyeon are the sisters who are always supportive towards one another
Jeongyeon and Seungyeon
