Vedangi Joshi

mar 18, 2023

Entertainment 

K-pop stars who can be successful models

Image Credit: Jeongyeon’s Instagram

Jeongyeon

TWICE’s Jeongyeon’s height and ability to pull off intense facial expressions would make her the perfect high fashion model

Image Credit: Lucas’s Instagram

 Lucas 

WayV’s Lucas has eye-catching visuals that would make him an excellent model

Image Credit: Sooyoung’s Instagram

Sooyoung

Sooyoung is a member of Girls’ Generation, she is an alluring beauty and has the most dazzling eyes that would make her a great model

Image Credit: Taeyang’s Instagram

Taeyang

Yoo Taeyang also known as Taeyang is a member of SF9, he would catch as much attention on the runway as he does on stage

Image Credit: Lisa’s Instagram

Lisa

BLACKPINK’s Lisa has a bewitching glow and beauty which would make her a really fantastic model

Image Credit: V’s Instagram

V

Kim Taehyung popularly known by his stage name V is a member of the boy band BTS who has a luxurious, classy vibe that screams model

Image Credit: Joy’s Instagram

Joy

Red Velvet’s Joy would definitely make a successful model, she can put off a variety of poses

Image Credit: The8’s Instagram

The8

SEVENTEEN’s The8 looks like a born model, he has that charm and dashing personality that is needed to be a star

Image Credit: Nancy’s Instagram

 Nancy

MOMOLAND’s Nancy is a natural beauty, she has the attractiveness which would make her a hit on the runway

Image Credit: Kai’s Instagram

Kai 

EXO’s Kai’s full-time career as an idol may as well turn into a modelling one as he can express himself on the runway as he does on the stage

