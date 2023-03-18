Heading 3
Vedangi Joshi
mar 18, 2023
Entertainment
K-pop stars who can be successful models
Image Credit: Jeongyeon’s Instagram
Jeongyeon
TWICE’s Jeongyeon’s height and ability to pull off intense facial expressions would make her the perfect high fashion model
Image Credit: Lucas’s Instagram
Lucas
WayV’s Lucas has eye-catching visuals that would make him an excellent model
Image Credit: Sooyoung’s Instagram
Sooyoung
Sooyoung is a member of Girls’ Generation, she is an alluring beauty and has the most dazzling eyes that would make her a great model
Image Credit: Taeyang’s Instagram
Taeyang
Yoo Taeyang also known as Taeyang is a member of SF9, he would catch as much attention on the runway as he does on stage
Image Credit: Lisa’s Instagram
Lisa
BLACKPINK’s Lisa has a bewitching glow and beauty which would make her a really fantastic model
Image Credit: V’s Instagram
V
Kim Taehyung popularly known by his stage name V is a member of the boy band BTS who has a luxurious, classy vibe that screams model
Image Credit: Joy’s Instagram
Joy
Red Velvet’s Joy would definitely make a successful model, she can put off a variety of poses
Image Credit: The8’s Instagram
The8
SEVENTEEN’s The8 looks like a born model, he has that charm and dashing personality that is needed to be a star
Image Credit: Nancy’s Instagram
Nancy
MOMOLAND’s Nancy is a natural beauty, she has the attractiveness which would make her a hit on the runway
Image Credit: Kai’s Instagram
Kai
EXO’s Kai’s full-time career as an idol may as well turn into a modelling one as he can express himself on the runway as he does on the stage
