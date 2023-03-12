Heading 3

K-pop stars who can sing high notes 

Vedangi Joshi

mar 12, 2023

Entertainment 

Image Credit: Taeyeon’s Instagram

Taeyeon

SNSD’s Taeyeon is the lead vocalist of the girl group, she shows off her powerful voice in their songs 

Image Credit: KQ Entertainment

Jongho 

Jongho is a member of the boy group ATEEZ and is known for his strong voice in songs like Black Cat Nero, Promise, Answer

Image Credit: IU’s Instagram 

IU 

IU is a famous South Korean actress and singer as well, she has a sweet but strong voice 

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Jonghyun 

SHINee’s Jonghyun is known for his fabulous high notes with songs like Lucifer being perfect examples

Image Credit: Ailee’s Instagram 

Ailee 

Amy Lee better known by her stage name Ailee is an American singer and songwriter based in South Korea with If I Ain’t Got You, Bruise and more songs having her powerful high notes 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Chen 

Kim Jongdae, better known by his stage name Chen, is a singer and songwriter, he is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO 

Image Credit: Changmin’s Instagram

Changmin 

Shim Changmin also known as Max Changmin is a singer, songwriter, actor and a member of the famous duo TVXQ, Mirotic is one of the super songs known for his high notes 

Image Credit: SM Entertainment

Yesung

Super Junior's Yesung has a fantastic gift of voice which has sung songs with a soft tone as well as high notes

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment 

Doyoung 

NCT’s Doyoung proves over and over that he has the ultimate talent for high notes and it’s one example is the song Boss 

Image Credit:  Swing Entertainment 

Kim Jae Hwan

Kim Jae Hwan was a member of the boy band WANNA ONE, his name also appears when it comes to belting out high notes 

For more updates,
follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here