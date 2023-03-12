K-pop stars who can sing high notes 

Heading 3
Image Credit: Taeyeon’s Instagram
Taeyeon
SNSD’s Taeyeon is the lead vocalist of the girl group, she shows off her powerful voice in their songs
Image Credit: KQ Entertainment
Jongho
Jongho is a member of the boy group ATEEZ and is known for his strong voice in songs like Black Cat Nero, Promise, Answer
Image Credit: IU’s Instagram
IU
IU is a famous South Korean actress and singer as well, she has a sweet but strong voice
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Jonghyun
SHINee’s Jonghyun is known for his fabulous high notes with songs like Lucifer being perfect examples
Image Credit: Ailee’s Instagram
Ailee
Amy Lee better known by her stage name Ailee is an American singer and songwriter based in South Korea with If I Ain’t Got You, Bruise and more songs having her powerful high notes
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Chen
Kim Jongdae, better known by his stage name Chen, is a singer and songwriter, he is a member of the South Korean-Chinese boy band EXO
Image Credit: Changmin’s Instagram
Changmin
Shim Changmin also known as Max Changmin is a singer, songwriter, actor and a member of the famous duo TVXQ, Mirotic is one of the super songs known for his high notes
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Yesung
Super Junior's Yesung has a fantastic gift of voice which has sung songs with a soft tone as well as high notes
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Doyoung
NCT’s Doyoung proves over and over that he has the ultimate talent for high notes and it’s one example is the song Boss
Image Credit: Swing Entertainment
Kim Jae Hwan
Kim Jae Hwan was a member of the boy band WANNA ONE, his name also appears when it comes to belting out high notes
