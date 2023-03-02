 K-pop stars who made solo debuts in 2022 

Heading 3
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jin
BTS member Kim Seok Jin professionally known as Jin made his solo debut with the single album The Astronaut in October 2022
Image Credit: Starship Entertainment
Kihyun
Member of the boy group MONSTA X, Kihyun finally made his solo debut on 15 March 2022 with the single album VOYAGER, along with the leading single of the same name
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
Miyeon
(G)I-DLE member Miyeon debuted as a soloist on 27 April 2022 by releasing her debut mini-album MY along with the music video for the lead track DRIVE
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Nayeon
Nayeon, a member of the girl group TWICE dropped her debut solo album IM NAYEON on 24 June 2022, the music video for the title track POP was released on the same day
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
RM
The leader of the boy band BTS, RM released his debut album Indigo on 2 December 2022 with a music video for the lead single Wild Flower
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Minho
The member of the K-pop boy band SHINee, Minho released his debut album CHASE digitally on December 6 2022
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Seulgi
Seulgi who is a member of one of the most famous K-pop girl groups, Red Velvet, made her solo debut with the mini-album 28 Reasons in September 2022
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Wonpil
DAY6 member Wonpil made his solo debut by releasing his full-length album Pilmography along with the music video of the title track Voiceless on 7 February 2022
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
J-Hope
Another member of BTS, J-Hope dropped his solo debut album Jack In The Box on July 15 2022 with the music video of the lead track Arson
Image Credit: Yuehua Entertainment
Choi Yena
Choi Yena also known as Yena was a member of the girl group IZ*ONE, debutedd as a solo artist with the album Smiley on 17 January 2022
