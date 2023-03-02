Heading 3

 K-pop stars who made solo debuts in 2022 

Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

Jin 

BTS member Kim Seok Jin professionally known as Jin made his solo debut with the single album The Astronaut in October 2022 

 Image Credit: Starship Entertainment

Kihyun 

Member of the boy group MONSTA X, Kihyun finally made his solo debut on 15 March 2022 with the single album VOYAGER, along with the leading single of the same name

 Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment

Miyeon 

(G)I-DLE member Miyeon debuted as a soloist on 27 April 2022 by releasing her debut mini-album MY along with the music video for the lead track DRIVE 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment 

Nayeon

Nayeon, a member of the girl group TWICE dropped her debut solo album IM NAYEON on 24 June 2022, the music video for the title track POP was released on the same day 

 Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC 

RM 

The leader of the boy band BTS, RM released his debut album Indigo on 2 December 2022 with a music video for the lead single Wild Flower 

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment 

Minho 

The member of the K-pop boy band SHINee, Minho released his debut album CHASE digitally on December 6 2022

Image Credit: SM Entertainment 

Seulgi 

Seulgi who is a member of one of the most famous K-pop girl groups, Red Velvet, made her solo debut with the mini-album 28 Reasons in September 2022

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Wonpil 

DAY6 member Wonpil made his solo debut by releasing his full-length album Pilmography along with the music video of the title track Voiceless on 7 February 2022 

 Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

J-Hope

Another member of BTS, J-Hope dropped his solo debut album Jack In The Box on July 15 2022 with the music video of the lead track Arson

Image Credit: Yuehua Entertainment 

Choi Yena 

Choi Yena also known as Yena was a member of the girl group IZ*ONE, debutedd as a solo artist with the album Smiley on 17 January 2022 

