K-pop stars who may enlist in 2022
Ayushi Agrawal
OCT 18, 2022
BTS member Jin has confirmed that he will soon be withdrawing his request for enlistment delay.
Jin
SUGA
Being the second oldest, born in March 1993, SUGA may soon decide on his enlistment, following Jin’s footsteps.
Both were born in 1994, though JAY B in January and Jinyoung in September giving the latter more time.
GOT7’s JAY B and Jinyoung
Minhyuk and Kihyun are ‘93 liners, while Hyungwon and Joohoney are 1994 born, meaning all of them may enlist one after the other, in a span of a few months.
MONSTA X members
The former oldest member of MONSTA X and now a soloist, turned 29 in international age earlier this year.
WONHO
The oldest from NCT is the only 1994 born member and will likely kickstart the group’s enlistment.
NCT’s Taeil
WINNER’s Mino and Yoon
Mino has mentioned about his military service, to be starting later this year while Yoon may also choose to enlist soon.
The former PENTAGON member and now a soloist, Dawn turned 28 in June this year.
Dawn
The youngest ones from EXO are barely a couple months apart from each other and are the only ones left to enlist.
EXO’s Kai and Sehun
Being the oldest in his group, Jay may be eyeing his military service in the next few months.
iKON’s Jay
