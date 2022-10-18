Heading 3

 K-pop stars who may enlist in 2022

Image: News1

BTS member Jin has confirmed that he will soon be withdrawing his request for enlistment delay.

Jin

Image: News1

SUGA

Being the second oldest, born in March 1993, SUGA may soon decide on his enlistment, following Jin’s footsteps.

Image: News1

Both were born in 1994, though JAY B in January and Jinyoung in September giving the latter more time.

GOT7’s JAY B and Jinyoung

Image: Starship Entertainment

Minhyuk and Kihyun are ‘93 liners, while Hyungwon and Joohoney are 1994 born, meaning all of them may enlist one after the other, in a span of a few months.

MONSTA X members

Image: News1

The former oldest member of MONSTA X and now a soloist, turned 29 in international age earlier this year.

WONHO

Image: News1

The oldest from NCT is the only 1994 born member and will likely kickstart the group’s enlistment.

NCT’s Taeil

Image: YG Entertainment

WINNER’s Mino and Yoon

Mino has mentioned about his military service, to be starting later this year while Yoon may also choose to enlist soon.

Image: P NATION

The former PENTAGON member and now a soloist, Dawn turned 28 in June this year.

Dawn

Image: News1

The youngest ones from EXO are barely a couple months apart from each other and are the only ones left to enlist.

EXO’s Kai and Sehun

Image: YG Entertainment

Being the oldest in his group, Jay may be eyeing his military service in the next few months.

iKON’s Jay

