 K-pop stars who were born rich 

Ayushi Agrawal

MARCH 21, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Super Junior member Siwon’s father is known to be a former CEO of Boryung Medicine, which is one of the famous pharmaceutical companies in South Korea

Siwon 

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s mother is reportedly a big shareholder in CJ E&M, a popular South Korean entertainment content company while her father is said to be the owner of a hospital in Seoul 

Jennie 

 Image Credit: YG Entertainment

ENHYPEN’s member Jay also comes from a well-off family as his father is said to be a co-owner and the President of Sinar Tours along with investments in tour agencies in the U.S. and Canada 

Jay 

 Image Credit: BELIFT LAB

TWICE member Tzuyu’s parents are known to be self-made entrepreneurs in Taiwan, they have also reportedly invested in three hospitals 

Tzuyu 

 Image Credit: JYP Entertainment 

Nickhun is from the famous group known as 2PM, he was born in the U.S. and grew up in Thailand, his mother is known as the CEO of Union Medical in Thailand 

Nickhun 

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment

Girls’ Generation Sooyoung’s family is said to be wealthy with her grandfather being the CEO of an architecture firm and her father, the chairman of a construction company

Sooyoung 

 Image Credit: SM Entertainment

VIVIZ Umji’s father is reportedly a famous dental surgeon in South Korea, holding a high position in the Moa Dental Group 

Umji 

 Image Credit: BPM Entertainment

NCT Dream’s Chenle’s grandfather is said to be among the top 20 entrepreneurs in China

Chenle   

Image Credit: SM Entertainment 

BTOB’s Yook Sung Jae’s father is reportedly the CEO of an IT company, his grandfather was a pioneer in importing silk red carp to South Korea and his grandmother is known to run a fishing farm 

Yook Sung Jae 

Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment

Mark Tuan is a member of the boy band GOT7, whose father is a well-to-do businessman owning several properties in Los Angeles

 Mark Tuan

Image Credit: JYP Entertainment 

