Super Junior member Siwon’s father is known to be a former CEO of Boryung Medicine, which is one of the famous pharmaceutical companies in South Korea
Siwon
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s mother is reportedly a big shareholder in CJ E&M, a popular South Korean entertainment content company while her father is said to be the owner of a hospital in Seoul
Jennie
Image Credit: YG Entertainment
ENHYPEN’s member Jay also comes from a well-off family as his father is said to be a co-owner and the President of Sinar Tours along with investments in tour agencies in the U.S. and Canada
Jay
Image Credit: BELIFT LAB
TWICE member Tzuyu’s parents are known to be self-made entrepreneurs in Taiwan, they have also reportedly invested in three hospitals
Tzuyu
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Nickhun is from the famous group known as 2PM, he was born in the U.S. and grew up in Thailand, his mother is known as the CEO of Union Medical in Thailand
Nickhun
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Girls’ Generation Sooyoung’s family is said to be wealthy with her grandfather being the CEO of an architecture firm and her father, the chairman of a construction company
Sooyoung
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
VIVIZ Umji’s father is reportedly a famous dental surgeon in South Korea, holding a high position in the Moa Dental Group
Umji
Image Credit: BPM Entertainment
NCT Dream’s Chenle’s grandfather is said to be among the top 20 entrepreneurs in China
Chenle
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
BTOB’s Yook Sung Jae’s father is reportedly the CEO of an IT company, his grandfather was a pioneer in importing silk red carp to South Korea and his grandmother is known to run a fishing farm
Yook Sung Jae
Image Credit: CUBE Entertainment
Mark Tuan is a member of the boy band GOT7, whose father is a well-to-do businessman owning several properties in Los Angeles
Mark Tuan
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
