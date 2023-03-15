Heading 3
K-pop stars with dancing backgrounds
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
WinWin
Dong Si Cheng, better known by his stage name WinWin, is a member of the boy groups NCT 127 and WayV, he trained for many years at the elite Beijing Dance Academy in classical Chinese dance
Image Credit: Kang Daniel’s Instagram
Kang Daniel
Kang Daniel is a singer, songwriter, actor and businessman, he has learned all sorts of dance styles from ballet, modern and b-boying before his debut
Image Credit: Jellyfish Entertainment
N
Cha Hak Yeon is a member of the boy group VIXX, he has an incredible dance background as he knows ballet, contemporary and hip-hop dance styles which makes him a multi-talented idol
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Kai
EXO’s Kai has been dancing ever since he was a child, when he was 8 years old he began learning jazz, and during his school time he train in ballet, later in contemporary and hip-hop styles too
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
Jimin
Jimin a member of the famous boy group BTS is a talented singer as well as a dancer, he took numerous dance classes including contemporary and ballet courses
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Mina
TWICE’s Mina is one of the best-known idol ballerinas, before becoming an idol she was an accomplished young ballet student
Image Credit: SM Entertainment
Renjun
NCT’s Renjun has studied ballet for a short period of two months, but still can do perfect turns
Image Credit: JYP Entertainment
Bang Chan
Bang Chan the member of the boy group Stray Kids, once in a live broadcast revealed that he took ballet classes as a child and he is very good at it
Image Credit: Kazhua’s Instagram
Kazhua
LE SSERAFIM’s Kazuha used to be a professional ballerina and her fluid form can be clearly seen in the group’s dances
Image Credit: BamBam’s Instagram
Lisa and BamBam
The two childhood besties who used to be a part of the We Zaa Cool dance crew, are successful K-pop idols now
