HyunA has more than 25 tattoos on her body, most of them seem to be just for fun but she also has more sentimental ones
HyunA
Image Credit: HyunA’s Instagram
Jay Park is a former member of the boy band 2PM, he also has many tattoos most recognisable to his fans is the tattoo of a lion, which covers his left pectoral muscle
Jay Park
Image Credit: Jay Park’s Instagram
Sistar’s former member Hyolyn has a special cross-shaped tattoo on her stomach, a reason to get the tattoo was to hide the scar from her two previous stomach surgeries
Hyolyn
Image Credit: Hyolyn’s Instagram
GOT7’s Jackson revealed that he recently got 8 tattoos among those are a Chinese character which means good luck, a lantern which reminds him of lantern festivals he visited as a kid and his parents' Chinese Zodiac signs
Jackson Wang
Image Credit: Jackson Wang’s Instagram
BTS’ Jungkook likes to flaunt his tattoos and the fans love it he has at least 14 tattoos and the ARMY ink on his hand is everyone's favourite
Jungkook
Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC
(G)I-DLE member Soyeon currently has two tattoos, one is a lotus flower on her shoulder, and the other ink is a heartbeat on the inside of her arm
Soyeon
Image Credit: Soyeon’s Instagram
TWICE’s Chaeyoung likes to show off her tattoos when she can, her biggest tattoo seems to be on her lower back but has not been revealed fully
Chaeyoung
Image Credit: Chaeyoung’s Instagram
(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi has an adorable tattoo among all others on this list, she has a cute corgi showing off its butt on her shoulder
Yuqi
Image Credit: Yuqi’s Instagram
MAMAMOO’s Wheein now has about 15 tattoos in total, her last tattoo was on the back of her hand and on her arm
Wheein
Image Credit: Wheein’s Instagram
Among others, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon has a ‘purpose’ neck tattoo, a ‘cool’ shoulder tattoo and a ‘serenity’ elbow tattoo
Taeyeon
Image Credit: Taeyeon’s Instagram
