K-pop stars with famous tattoos

Vedangi Joshi

MARCH 25, 2023

Fashion 

HyunA has more than 25 tattoos on her body, most of them seem to be just for fun but she also has more sentimental ones 

HyunA 

Image Credit: HyunA’s Instagram 

Jay Park is a former member of the boy band 2PM, he also has many tattoos most recognisable to his fans is the tattoo of a lion, which covers his left pectoral muscle 

Jay Park 

 Image Credit: Jay Park’s Instagram

Sistar’s former member Hyolyn has a special cross-shaped tattoo on her stomach, a reason to get the tattoo was to hide the scar from her two previous stomach surgeries 

Hyolyn 

 Image Credit: Hyolyn’s Instagram 

GOT7’s Jackson revealed that he recently got 8 tattoos among those are a Chinese character which means good luck, a lantern which reminds him of lantern festivals he visited as a kid and his parents' Chinese Zodiac signs

 Jackson Wang 

 Image Credit:  Jackson Wang’s Instagram

BTS’ Jungkook likes to flaunt his tattoos and the fans love it he has at least 14 tattoos and the ARMY ink on his hand is everyone's favourite

Jungkook 

 Image Credit: BIGHIT MUSIC

(G)I-DLE member Soyeon currently has two tattoos, one is a lotus flower on her shoulder, and the other ink is a heartbeat on the inside of her arm 

Soyeon 

Image Credit: Soyeon’s Instagram

TWICE’s Chaeyoung likes to show off her tattoos when she can, her biggest tattoo seems to be on her lower back but has not been revealed fully 

Chaeyoung 

Image Credit: Chaeyoung’s Instagram

(G)I-DLE’s Yuqi has an adorable tattoo among all others on this list, she has a cute corgi showing off its butt on her shoulder

Yuqi 

 Image Credit: Yuqi’s Instagram

MAMAMOO’s Wheein now has about 15 tattoos in total, her last tattoo was on the back of her hand and on her arm 

Wheein

Image Credit: Wheein’s Instagram 

Among others, Girls’ Generation’s Taeyeon has a ‘purpose’ neck tattoo, a ‘cool’ shoulder tattoo and a ‘serenity’ elbow tattoo 

Taeyeon 

 Image Credit: Taeyeon’s Instagram 

