Growing up in a small house, Eunhyuk faced financial struggles but used his passion for music to rise to global stardom
Eunhyuk
Source: Label SJ
Despite her family's financial difficulties, IU's talent and hard work led her to become one of the most successful solo artists in K-pop
IU
Source: EDAM Entertainment
Hailing from a modest background in Thailand, BamBam worked hard to pursue his dream of becoming an idol and make it better for his family
BamBam
Source: ABYSS Company
Raised in a humble neighborhood, Hwasa's powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence propelled her to K-pop stardom
Hwasa
Source:RBW
Taeyong overcame personal hardships and challenges to become a respected rapper and leader in NCT
Taeyong
Source:SM Entertainment
J-Hope's journey from a lower-income family to a globally recognized artist showcases his determination and talent
J-Hope
Source:BIGHIT MUSIC
Suga's journey from a small town and financial struggles to becoming a multi-talented rapper and producer is an inspiration
SUGA
Source:BIGHIT MUSIC
Soyou's humble background and her journey from a part-time job to becoming a successful soloist exemplify her resilience and talent
Soyou
Source:Starship Entertainment
Growing up in the United States, Jay Park faced obstacles but found success as a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur in the K-pop industry
Jay Park
Source: Jay Park Instagram
Eunji's modest upbringing and hard work led her to become a beloved vocalist in Apink and a successful solo artist
Eunji
Source:IST Entertainment