K-pop Stars With Humble Upbringings

Sugandha Srivastava 

june 04, 2023

Entertainment

Growing up in a small house, Eunhyuk faced financial struggles but used his passion for music to rise to global stardom

Eunhyuk

Source: Label SJ

Despite her family's financial difficulties, IU's talent and hard work led her to become one of the most successful solo artists in K-pop

IU

Source: EDAM Entertainment

Hailing from a modest background in Thailand, BamBam worked hard to pursue his dream of becoming an idol and make it better for his family

BamBam

Source: ABYSS Company

Raised in a humble neighborhood, Hwasa's powerful vocals and charismatic stage presence propelled her to K-pop stardom

Hwasa

Source:RBW

Taeyong overcame personal hardships and challenges to become a respected rapper and leader in NCT

Taeyong

Source:SM Entertainment

J-Hope's journey from a lower-income family to a globally recognized artist showcases his determination and talent

J-Hope

Source:BIGHIT MUSIC

Suga's journey from a small town and financial struggles to becoming a multi-talented rapper and producer is an inspiration

SUGA

Source:BIGHIT MUSIC

Soyou's humble background and her journey from a part-time job to becoming a successful soloist exemplify her resilience and talent

Soyou

Source:Starship Entertainment

Growing up in the United States, Jay Park faced obstacles but found success as a rapper, singer, and entrepreneur in the K-pop industry

Jay Park

Source: Jay Park Instagram

Eunji's modest upbringing and hard work led her to become a beloved vocalist in Apink and a successful solo artist

Eunji

Source:IST Entertainment

