Heading 3

PUJYA DOSS

may 21, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Throwback: Top 10 Songs That Defined the 2010s

Energetic anthem blending hip-hop and pop elements, showcasing BTS's early charm and dynamic choreography

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BTS’s Boy In Luv

Debut single with catchy hooks and vibrant visuals, introducing Red Velvet's unique blend of pop and R&B

Image: SM Entertainment

Red Velvet’s Happiness

Empowering anthem with catchy beats and fierce choreography, highlighting Girls' Generation's iconic presence

Girls’ Generation’s Mr.Mr.

Image: SM Entertainment

Seductive track featuring addictive melodies and bold choreography, solidifying AOA's status as a rising stars in K-pop

AOA’s Miniskirt

Image: FNC Entertainment

Quirky and colorful song with catchy hooks and playful choreography, showcasing Orange Caramel's unique concept

Orange Caramel’s Catallena

Image: Pledis Entertainment

Sophisticated track blending jazz and pop elements, showcasing TVXQ!'s mature sound and captivating performances

TVXQ!’s Something

Image: SM Entertainment

Electrifying anthem with powerful vocals and dynamic choreography, solidifying EXO's reputation as K-pop royalty

EXO’s Overdose

Image: SM Entertainment

f(x)’s Red Light

Image: SM Entertainment

Experimental electro-pop track with edgy visuals and bold sound, showcasing f(x)'s boundary-pushing style

Soulful R&B ballad showcasing Taeyang's emotive vocals and heartfelt lyrics, leaving a lasting impact

Taeyang’s Eyes, Nose, Lips

Image: YG Entertainment

Dynamic and sophisticated track with powerful vocals and chic visuals, highlighting TTS's vocal prowess

Girls’ Generation – TTS’s Holler

Image: SM Entertainment

THANKS FOR READING

Click Here