Pujya Doss

 October 12, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop Tracks for a Perfect Winter Playlist

V's soulful vocals and emotive lyrics create a wistful winter atmosphere, making it a perfect choice

 Snow flower by V (BTS) 

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

This ballad captures the sentiment of the season, emphasizing love and togetherness

 Miracles in December by EXO 

Image: SM Entertainment.

Jonghyun's poignant lyrics and expressive voice reflect the solitude often associated with winter

 Lonely by Jonghyun (SHINee) 

Image: SM Entertainment.

BLACKPINK's harmonious vocals in this track evoke a sense of longing and warmth, ideal for winter nights

Stay by BLACKPINK 

Image: YG Entertainment.

With lyrics filled with nostalgia and a gentle melody, LABOUM’s song paints a picturesque winter scene

LABOUM by Gfriend 

Image: INTERPARK MUSIC PLUS

This dreamy track combines ethereal vocals and a soft beat, creating a serene winter vibe

Butterfly by LOONA 

Image: Blockberry Creative.

 This festive tune blends the joy of the holidays with the spirit of winter

Dear santa by Girls' Generation-TTS

Image: SM Entertainment

 V’s delicate voice and heartwarming lyrics make this song an emotional winter favorite

Winter bear - V (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

 This song's beautiful reassuring lyrics and the rain in the background music make it a perfect song

Still with you by Jungkook (BTS)

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

With lyrics confessing hidden feelings, this song fits perfectly into the season of love and reflection

Confession Song by GOT7 

Image: JYP Entertainment.

