K-pop Tracks for a Perfect Winter Playlist
V's soulful vocals and emotive lyrics create a wistful winter atmosphere, making it a perfect choice
Snow flower by V (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This ballad captures the sentiment of the season, emphasizing love and togetherness
Miracles in December by EXO
Image: SM Entertainment.
Jonghyun's poignant lyrics and expressive voice reflect the solitude often associated with winter
Lonely by Jonghyun (SHINee)
Image: SM Entertainment.
BLACKPINK's harmonious vocals in this track evoke a sense of longing and warmth, ideal for winter nights
Stay by BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment.
With lyrics filled with nostalgia and a gentle melody, LABOUM’s song paints a picturesque winter scene
LABOUM by Gfriend
Image: INTERPARK MUSIC PLUS
This dreamy track combines ethereal vocals and a soft beat, creating a serene winter vibe
Butterfly by LOONA
Image: Blockberry Creative.
This festive tune blends the joy of the holidays with the spirit of winter
Dear santa by Girls' Generation-TTS
Image: SM Entertainment
V’s delicate voice and heartwarming lyrics make this song an emotional winter favorite
Winter bear - V (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
This song's beautiful reassuring lyrics and the rain in the background music make it a perfect song
Still with you by Jungkook (BTS)
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With lyrics confessing hidden feelings, this song fits perfectly into the season of love and reflection
Confession Song by GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment.