K-pop has always been the buzz when it comes to the music industry around the globe.
K-pop has found its own place and status among world music.
And here are the top 7 K-pop trends that are slowly disappearing
This one's been changing. Groups used to have members with specific titles like "leader" or "main dancer," but now introductions tend to focus on just their names, emphasizing the group as a unit rather than individual roles.
Set Positions in Groups:
Gone are the days of those 5-minute K-Pop epics. Shorter attention spans and streaming services seem to favor punchier, catchier songs around the 2-minute mark.
Super Long Songs:
While they're still around, single albums with just one or two new songs are becoming less common. Fans seem to prefer mini-albums or full albums with more content.
Single Albums:
Remember when a new release had a dozen different versions with slightly different photocards? That trend seems to be fading as fans get frustrated with the pressure to buy multiples for a complete collection.
Excessive Album Versions:
This was a big marketing push for a while, highlighting new groups as part of the "5th Gen" of K-Pop. But as the industry keeps evolving, this kind of generational labeling seems less important.
Focusing on "5th Generation" Marketing:
These digital avatars were a bit of a novelty, but haven't quite taken off in the long run. Fans seem to value the human connection with real idols.
Virtual Idols:
While retro themes can be cool, relying too heavily on them can feel repetitive. There's a shift towards more fresh and innovative concepts in K-Pop music videos and styling.