K-pop Valentine's Day playlist

The latest and most emotionally captivating addition to the list is Love Wins All, hailed as a masterpiece. With IU's enchanting vocals, this song will undoubtedly fill your heart with warmth and love
Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment
Love Wins All
Ever felt that rush when you met your perfect match? iKON as they sing about their Wonder Woman in My Type captures that feeling perfectly with its upbeat and playful lyrics
Image Credits-143 Entertainment
My Type
By MAMAMOO, this track depicts the moment when a significant other murmurs their name in their sleep during a rough patch, emphasizing their deep bond. MAMAMOO's soulful vocals perfectly capture the song's sentiment
Image Credits- RBW Entertainment
Sleep Talk
In this tender R&B ballad, the BIGBANG member reflects on the beauty of an ex-lover despite the end of their relationship. Overflowing with emotion, this track is hailed as one of the most beautiful Korean love songs ever
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
Eyes, Nose, Lips
For a delightful Valentine's Day pick-me-up, SEVENTEEN’s Pretty U is perfect. It starts with a cappella harmony and lively rap, then transitions into a sweet pop sound. This upbeat song is ideal for early romance
Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment
Pretty U
With a whistle here and a whisper there, BLACKPINK effortlessly spreads love in their area. This sound is a perfect blend of edgy and sweet, as the quartet openly expresses how their feelings evolve when their crushes become their love interests
Image Credits- YG Entertainment
Whistle
This BTS pop-rock track celebrates self-love, emphasizing the importance of recognizing your own emotional needs, whether you're spending Valentine's Day alone or with a loved one
Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC
Answer: Love Myself
For many, Valentine’s Day prompts reflection on the romantic ideals often portrayed in media. TWICE's questioning of love's portrayal in TV shows and fairy tales resonates deeply, prompting us to ponder the accuracy of such comparisons
Image Credits- JYP Entertainment
What is Love?
EXO's pop track celebrates the simplicity of love, from speaking the same language to being in the same area. It's a tune that captures the excitement of first love, evoking strong, unforgettable feelings
Image Credits- SM Entertainment
Lucky
This song by BTOB exudes the peace of a gentle spring breeze, filling you with warmth and a smile as you listen. Despite its nostalgic lyrics, reminiscing about cherished memories with a loved one, it still brings a sense of peace and comfort
Image Credits- Cube Entertainment
Remember That
ASTRO's All Night is the perfect dance track for a romantic evening, capturing intense longing for a lover with its addictive sound and emotive vocals. Ideal for Valentine's Day and any other love-filled occasion