Pratyusha Dash

FEBRUARY 11, 2024

Entertainment

K-pop Valentine's Day playlist

The latest and most emotionally captivating addition to the list is Love Wins All, hailed as a masterpiece. With IU's enchanting vocals, this song will undoubtedly fill your heart with warmth and love

Image Credits- EDAM Entertainment

Love Wins All

Ever felt that rush when you met your perfect match? iKON as they sing about their Wonder Woman in My Type captures that feeling perfectly with its upbeat and playful lyrics

Image Credits-143 Entertainment

My Type

By MAMAMOO, this track depicts the moment when a significant other murmurs their name in their sleep during a rough patch, emphasizing their deep bond. MAMAMOO's soulful vocals perfectly capture the song's sentiment

Image Credits- RBW Entertainment

Sleep Talk

In this tender R&B ballad, the BIGBANG member reflects on the beauty of an ex-lover despite the end of their relationship. Overflowing with emotion, this track is hailed as one of the most beautiful Korean love songs ever

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Eyes, Nose, Lips

For a delightful Valentine's Day pick-me-up, SEVENTEEN’s Pretty U is perfect. It starts with a cappella harmony and lively rap, then transitions into a sweet pop sound. This upbeat song is ideal for early romance

Image Credits- Pledis Entertainment

Pretty U

With a whistle here and a whisper there, BLACKPINK effortlessly spreads love in their area. This sound is a perfect blend of edgy and sweet, as the quartet openly expresses how their feelings evolve when their crushes become their love interests

Image Credits- YG Entertainment

Whistle

This BTS pop-rock track celebrates self-love, emphasizing the importance of recognizing your own emotional needs, whether you're spending Valentine's Day alone or with a loved one

Image Credits- BIGHIT MUSIC

Answer: Love Myself

For many, Valentine’s Day prompts reflection on the romantic ideals often portrayed in media. TWICE's questioning of love's portrayal in TV shows and fairy tales resonates deeply, prompting us to ponder the accuracy of such comparisons

Image Credits- JYP Entertainment

What is Love?

EXO's pop track celebrates the simplicity of love, from speaking the same language to being in the same area. It's a tune that captures the excitement of first love, evoking strong, unforgettable feelings

Image Credits- SM Entertainment

Lucky

This song by BTOB exudes the peace of a gentle spring breeze, filling you with warmth and a smile as you listen. Despite its nostalgic lyrics, reminiscing about cherished memories with a loved one, it still brings a sense of peace and comfort

Image Credits- Cube Entertainment

Remember That

ASTRO's All Night is the perfect dance track for a romantic evening, capturing intense longing for a lover with its addictive sound and emotive vocals. Ideal for Valentine's Day and any other love-filled occasion

Image Credits-Fantagio

All Night 

