Pujya Doss

august 23, 2023

Entertainment

K-pop's 10 most iconic groups right now

BTS is a global phenomenon that has taken the K-pop world by storm. They have broken numerous records, gained a massive fan following through their music

 BTS

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

BLACKPINK is a girl band of four members that got immensely popular for their catchy songs, stylish visuals, and variety of performances. They're known for their unique blend of pop and hip-hop

BLACKPINK

Image: YG Entertainment 

EXO is a boy band of 9 members who are known for their impressive vocals and dance skills. They experiment with their diverse music and high-energy performances that impress the fans

EXO

Image: SM Entertainment

TWICE is a girl group of 9 members who are known for infectious and catchy songs. With cute and charismatic images, they stole their fans' hearts and became a leading group in K-pop

 TWICE

Image: JYP Entertainment.

GOT7 is a boy band with seven members recognized for their strong dance skills and versatile choreography. They showcased their individual talents and also experiences with various music genres

GOT7

Image: JYP Entertainment.

Red Velvet is a girl group of five members who are known for their versatile music and seamless transitioning between various concepts. They work on unique music blends of pop, R&B, and others

Red Velvet

Image: SM Entertainment

NCT is a unique boyband with 20 members allowing them to have multiple sub-units with different members. This helped them explore various music styles and impress the wider audience

Image: SM Entertainment

 NCT

Super Junior is an older generation boy band group of five members who still remain popular. Their longevity in the industry changed their status as K-pop legends

Image: Label SJ

Super Junior 

MAMAMOO is a girl group of four members known for their powerful vocals and soulful performances. They've gained massive popularity by tackling wider music genres 

MAMAMOO

Image: RBW

GFRIEND is a girl group of 6 members who are often praised by fans all over for their synchronized chores and wholesome visuals. Their music is uplifting and refreshing for the fans

GFRIEND

Image: Source Music.

