K-pop's 10 most iconic groups right now
BTS is a global phenomenon that has taken the K-pop world by storm. They have broken numerous records, gained a massive fan following through their music
BTS
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
BLACKPINK is a girl band of four members that got immensely popular for their catchy songs, stylish visuals, and variety of performances. They're known for their unique blend of pop and hip-hop
BLACKPINK
Image: YG Entertainment
EXO is a boy band of 9 members who are known for their impressive vocals and dance skills. They experiment with their diverse music and high-energy performances that impress the fans
EXO
Image: SM Entertainment
TWICE is a girl group of 9 members who are known for infectious and catchy songs. With cute and charismatic images, they stole their fans' hearts and became a leading group in K-pop
TWICE
Image: JYP Entertainment.
GOT7 is a boy band with seven members recognized for their strong dance skills and versatile choreography. They showcased their individual talents and also experiences with various music genres
GOT7
Image: JYP Entertainment.
Red Velvet is a girl group of five members who are known for their versatile music and seamless transitioning between various concepts. They work on unique music blends of pop, R&B, and others
Red Velvet
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT is a unique boyband with 20 members allowing them to have multiple sub-units with different members. This helped them explore various music styles and impress the wider audience
Image: SM Entertainment
NCT
Super Junior is an older generation boy band group of five members who still remain popular. Their longevity in the industry changed their status as K-pop legends
Image: Label SJ
Super Junior
MAMAMOO is a girl group of four members known for their powerful vocals and soulful performances. They've gained massive popularity by tackling wider music genres
MAMAMOO
Image: RBW
GFRIEND is a girl group of 6 members who are often praised by fans all over for their synchronized chores and wholesome visuals. Their music is uplifting and refreshing for the fans
GFRIEND
Image: Source Music.