K-pop's most promising 4th Gen debuts

Ayushi Agrawal

MARCH 20, 2023

ENTERTAINMENT

Formed by HYBE, the group presented a stellar lineup including past IZ*ONE members.

LE SSERAFIM

Image: Source Music

SM Entertainment’s next girl group after Red Velvet was highly anticipated.

aespa

Image: SM Entertainment

MONSTA X has always aced their concepts so that is exactly what was expected of these girls.

IVE

Image: Starship Entertainment

A former SM Entertainment Creative Director helmed their formation, much to everyone’s delight.

NewJeans

Image: ADOR

Another group from the NCT clan, we were sure they would include gems in the bunch.

NCT Dream

Image: SM Entertainment

HYBE’s next boy group after BTS was talked about a lot even before their debut, and they have since proven why.

TXT

Image: BIGHIT MUSIC

With a unique name and concept, the boys presented a formidable set-up.

TREASURE

Image: YG Entertainment

Following TWICE, high expectations were placed on the girls who fulfilled them and went above.

ITZY

Image: JYP Entertainment

Known pre-debut for their self-production skills, the boys have been just as fabulous since.

Stray Kids

Image: JYP Entertainment

Formed on the highly followed program, I-LAND, the septet was practically chosen by the people.

ENHYPEN

Image: BELIFT LAB

