Formed by HYBE, the group presented a stellar lineup including past IZ*ONE members.
LE SSERAFIM
Image: Source Music
SM Entertainment’s next girl group after Red Velvet was highly anticipated.
aespa
Image: SM Entertainment
MONSTA X has always aced their concepts so that is exactly what was expected of these girls.
IVE
Image: Starship Entertainment
A former SM Entertainment Creative Director helmed their formation, much to everyone’s delight.
NewJeans
Image: ADOR
Another group from the NCT clan, we were sure they would include gems in the bunch.
NCT Dream
Image: SM Entertainment
HYBE’s next boy group after BTS was talked about a lot even before their debut, and they have since proven why.
TXT
Image: BIGHIT MUSIC
With a unique name and concept, the boys presented a formidable set-up.
TREASURE
Image: YG Entertainment
Following TWICE, high expectations were placed on the girls who fulfilled them and went above.
ITZY
Image: JYP Entertainment
Known pre-debut for their self-production skills, the boys have been just as fabulous since.
Stray Kids
Image: JYP Entertainment
Formed on the highly followed program, I-LAND, the septet was practically chosen by the people.
ENHYPEN
Image: BELIFT LAB
