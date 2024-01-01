K-Reality shows on Netflix in 2024

The dynamic survival reality show is set to make a comeback, introducing a fresh group of 100 contestants with impressive physiques. They will face a series of challenges that test their physical strength and determination
Physical 100 Season 2 - Underground
Renewed for its fourth season mid-way through Season 3, the top Korean reality dating series will feature a fresh group of singles. Stranded on a deserted island, they must find their perfect match to escape hell
Single’s Inferno 4
Shin Dong Youp and Sung Si Kyung are set to once again take their variety talk show on adult entertainment to an international audience
Risqué Business The Netherlands and Germany
Lee Yong Jin, John Park, Lee Eun Ji, Hye Ri, Kim Do Hoon, and Aespa's Karina will star in this adventure mystery series, investigating baffling incidents that defy explanation
Agents of Mystery
This lavish new series, hosted by Cho Se Ho, BamBam of GOT7, and OH MY GIRL's Mimi, will unveil the rich lives of Korea's wealthiest. Coming to Netflix in April 2024
Super Rich in Korea
In this social survival series, South Korean influencers will converge on a single platform to battle it out and find who truly understands the influence game on social media
The Influencer
Although details are sparse about this culinary competition, it promises to feature individuals from diverse backgrounds competing against each other
Unknown Chefs (Working Title)
Though not strictly unscripted, Zombieverse is best described as a variety show. Season 1, released in 2023 with a star-studded cast, depicts survivors navigating a virus outbreak in Seoul. Lee Si Young, Dex, Ro Hong Chul, and Park Na Rae are set to return for the sequel
Zombieverse Season 2
Although not a variety show, this business romance K-drama marks the highly anticipated return of Kim Soo Hyun and Kim Ji Won to the screen, generating significant excitement among fans
Queen of Tears
Another K-drama generating significant buzz is A Killer's Paradox, a thriller mystery with dark humor, starring Choi Woo Shik and Son Suk Ku