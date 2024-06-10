Heading 3

Kabir Khan’s movies that are must-watch


Kabir Khan is among the finest Indian directors who is capable of amalgamating Commercial subjects with solid script and emotions. Take a look at Kabir Khan's filmography 

Kabir Khan 

Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram 

New York

Starring John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Irrfan and Neil Nitin Mukesh, New York is one of the best political action dramas highlighting the adverse effects of the terrorist attack on 9/11

 New York 

Starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, Phantom is a mission-based action drama. The movie stands out for its raw action 

Ek Tha Tiger

Ek Tha Tiger 

Salman Khan and Kabir Khan reunited for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and gave their career-best film in 2015. The movie holds a loyal fan base across the world 

Bajrangi Bhaijaan

 Bajrangi Bhaijaan

Kabir Khan's Kabul Express is a cinematic adaptation of a crucial chapter of his own life when he was shooting documentaries in Post-Taliban Afghanistan 

Kabul Express

Kabul Express

Phantom

 Phantom

It is a web show revolving around a true story of the Indian soldiers teaming up with the Japanese army and fighting for India's Independence in colonial rule 

 The Forgotten Army 

The Forgotten Army

Tubelight is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's third attempt together. However, the movie couldn't able to create the same magic what their earlier movies did but it is a decent watch 

Tubelight 

Tubelight

Kabir Khan later directed 83 which is based on the true story of India’s first win at International cricket world cup in 1983 

 83

83

The talented filmmaker is next coming up with Chandu Champion - a true story of an Unsung Indian hero Muralikant Petkar. The Kartik Aaryan starrer is releasing on June 14 

What's Next? 

What's Next?

