Mohit K Dixit
ENTERTAINMENT
JUNE 10, 2024
Kabir Khan’s movies that are must-watch
Kabir Khan is among the finest Indian directors who is capable of amalgamating Commercial subjects with solid script and emotions. Take a look at Kabir Khan's filmography
Kabir Khan
Image: Kabir Khan's Instagram
Image source- Imdb
Starring John Abraham, Katrina Kaif, Irrfan and Neil Nitin Mukesh, New York is one of the best political action dramas highlighting the adverse effects of the terrorist attack on 9/11
New York
Starring Saif Ali Khan and Katrina Kaif, Phantom is a mission-based action drama. The movie stands out for its raw action
Image source- Imdb
Ek Tha Tiger
Salman Khan and Kabir Khan reunited for Bajrangi Bhaijaan and gave their career-best film in 2015. The movie holds a loyal fan base across the world
Image source- Imdb
Bajrangi Bhaijaan
Kabir Khan's Kabul Express is a cinematic adaptation of a crucial chapter of his own life when he was shooting documentaries in Post-Taliban Afghanistan
Image source- Imdb
Kabul Express
Image source- Imdb
Phantom
It is a web show revolving around a true story of the Indian soldiers teaming up with the Japanese army and fighting for India's Independence in colonial rule
The Forgotten Army
Image source- Imdb
Tubelight is Salman Khan and Kabir Khan's third attempt together. However, the movie couldn't able to create the same magic what their earlier movies did but it is a decent watch
Tubelight
Image source- Imdb
Kabir Khan later directed 83 which is based on the true story of India’s first win at International cricket world cup in 1983
83
Image source- Imdb
The talented filmmaker is next coming up with Chandu Champion - a true story of an Unsung Indian hero Muralikant Petkar. The Kartik Aaryan starrer is releasing on June 14
What's Next?
Image source- Imdb
