Heading 3
Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films
Saloni Arora
OCT 19, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>>
Image: IMDB
Kahaani
Vidya Balan essays the lead role of a pregnant woman who reaches Kolkata in search of her missing husband.
Image: IMDB
English Vinglish
Starring Sridevi, the story revolves around an entrepreneur who gets herself enrolled in an English-speaking course in Manhattan to gain recognition from her family.
Image: IMDB
Mary Kom
The film chronicles the journey and challenges faced by the boxing champion Mary Kom. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of the boxing star.
Image: IMDB
Lipstick Under My Burkha
This film revolves around four women of different ages who are held captive by society's patriarchal norms.
Image: IMDB
Tumhari Sulu
Vidya Balan plays the role of Sulochana aka Sulu, an ambitious housewife who decides to become a radio jockey for a night show.
Image: IMDB
Thappad
The social drama starring Taapsee Pannu shows how her life changes when her husband slaps her in front of his guests. The incident leads her to file a divorce case.
Image: IMDB
Mimi
Starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the film put the spotlight on the topic of surrogacy.
Image: IMDB
Pagglait
Pagglait follows the journey of Sanya Malhotra’s character Sandhya, widowed within five months of being married.
Image: IMDB
Tribhanga
Tribhanga revolves around three generations who are trying to live life on their own terms. The film features Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar.
Click Here
Image: IMDB
Sherni
Starring Vidya Balan, Sherni is a film based on a female officer who fights pre-conceived notions, patriarchy and politics in the forest department to perform her job.