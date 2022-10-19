Heading 3

Kahaani to Mimi, 10 Women-centric films

Saloni Arora

OCT 19, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: IMDB

Kahaani

Vidya Balan essays the lead role of a pregnant woman who reaches Kolkata in search of her missing husband.

Image: IMDB

English Vinglish

Starring Sridevi, the story revolves around an entrepreneur who gets herself enrolled in an English-speaking course in Manhattan to gain recognition from her family.

Image: IMDB

Mary Kom

The film chronicles the journey and challenges faced by the boxing champion Mary Kom. Priyanka Chopra essays the role of the boxing star.

Image: IMDB

Lipstick Under My Burkha

This film revolves around four women of different ages who are held captive by society's patriarchal norms.

Image: IMDB

Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan plays the role of Sulochana aka Sulu, an ambitious housewife who decides to become a radio jockey for a night show.

Image: IMDB

Thappad 

The social drama starring Taapsee Pannu shows how her life changes when her husband slaps her in front of his guests. The incident leads her to file a divorce case.

Image: IMDB

Mimi   

Starring Kriti Sanon in the lead role, the film put the spotlight on the topic of surrogacy. 

Image: IMDB

Pagglait

Pagglait follows the journey of Sanya Malhotra’s character Sandhya, widowed within five months of being married.

Image: IMDB

Tribhanga

Tribhanga revolves around three generations who are trying to live life on their own terms. The film features Tanvi Azmi, Kajol and Mithila Palkar.

Image: IMDB 

Sherni 

Starring Vidya Balan, Sherni is a film based on a female officer who fights pre-conceived notions, patriarchy and politics in the forest department to perform her job.

