Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 09, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal and her furry friend Mia

Kajal Aggarwal is one of the Southern divas who love to spend time with her furry friends whenever she gets a breather from work

A pet mom

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Back in 2021 Hey Sinamika actress introduced us to her furry friend Mia, and ever since then she has been dropping sneak peeks of their time together

The newest member of the family

Kajal Aggarwal's family moments

Party ready
ft Kajal Aggarwal

Take a look at those adorable eyes as she faces the camera probably for the first time

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Those eyes

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Here is a monochrome picture of the Singham star from her maternity shoot with hubby Gautam and Mia

Maternity shoot

Don't these two look all happy as they get captured together in this monochrome drama

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Maternal instincts

Kajal Aggarwal shared a supercute video of her furry baby enjoying some down time in her favorite corner of the home

Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Cuteness overload

Take a look at this picture-perfect family moment of the actress with her husband, baby boy Neil, and Mia

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

A picture-perfect family moment

When Kajal Aggarwal's furry friend interrupted her yoga session, along with baby boy Neil

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

My gym buddy

It might be exciting to know that the star was convinced by her husband to welcome a dog into their life

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

A little push

She was initially against the idea because of her phobia of dogs since childhood

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Overcoming fears

