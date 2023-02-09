FEB 09, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal and her furry friend Mia
Kajal Aggarwal is one of the Southern divas who love to spend time with her furry friends whenever she gets a breather from work
A pet mom
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Back in 2021 Hey Sinamika actress introduced us to her furry friend Mia, and ever since then she has been dropping sneak peeks of their time together
The newest member of the family
Kajal Aggarwal's family moments
Party ready
ft Kajal Aggarwal
Take a look at those adorable eyes as she faces the camera probably for the first time
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Those eyes
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Here is a monochrome picture of the Singham star from her maternity shoot with hubby Gautam and Mia
Maternity shoot
Don't these two look all happy as they get captured together in this monochrome drama
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Maternal instincts
Kajal Aggarwal shared a supercute video of her furry baby enjoying some down time in her favorite corner of the home
Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Cuteness overload
Take a look at this picture-perfect family moment of the actress with her husband, baby boy Neil, and Mia
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
A picture-perfect family moment
When Kajal Aggarwal's furry friend interrupted her yoga session, along with baby boy Neil
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
My gym buddy
It might be exciting to know that the star was convinced by her husband to welcome a dog into their life
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
A little push
She was initially against the idea because of her phobia of dogs since childhood
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Overcoming fears
