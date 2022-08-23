Heading 3

Kajal Aggarwal & her baby boy Neil 

Priyanka Goud

AUGUST 23, 2022

ENTERTAINMENT

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 after dating for a few years and they welcomed their first child, son Neil in April this year

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal, the new mommy in town, is enjoying the phase of motherhood and her pics on her Instagram feed show the proof of it

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

On Mother's Day 2022, Kajal Aggarwal shared the first photos of her newborn baby boy Neil, without revealing his face

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

On Kajal’s 37th birthday, she revealed the face of her baby boy, Neil, with an adorable pic as she held his face in her hands and posed with a kissy face

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

She described her son Neil as the "the love of my life" as she posed with kissy facey with her baby in arms

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal wished Neil, on completing his four months as she showered love and kisses on her son

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal recreated an iconic moment from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning with her son Neil

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal gave glimpse of her mommy duties with her baby boy Neil as she slept on the couch with Neil on her chest and a book on the other side

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal shared first family photo with her son Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu. As Kajal kissed her husband on the cheek, Gautam posed for a pic with Neil

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: South Stars Who Acteed In Patriotic films

Click Here