Kajal Aggarwal & her baby boy Neil
Priyanka Goud
AUGUST 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam Kitchlu got married in October 2020 after dating for a few years and they welcomed their first child, son Neil in April this year
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal, the new mommy in town, is enjoying the phase of motherhood and her pics on her Instagram feed show the proof of it
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
On Mother's Day 2022, Kajal Aggarwal shared the first photos of her newborn baby boy Neil, without revealing his face
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
On Kajal’s 37th birthday, she revealed the face of her baby boy, Neil, with an adorable pic as she held his face in her hands and posed with a kissy face
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
She described her son Neil as the "the love of my life" as she posed with kissy facey with her baby in arms
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal wished Neil, on completing his four months as she showered love and kisses on her son
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal recreated an iconic moment from filmmaker SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus Baahubali: The Beginning with her son Neil
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal gave glimpse of her mommy duties with her baby boy Neil as she slept on the couch with Neil on her chest and a book on the other side
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal shared first family photo with her son Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu. As Kajal kissed her husband on the cheek, Gautam posed for a pic with Neil
