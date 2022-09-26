Heading 3
Kajal Aggarwal in six yards of grace
Priyanka Goud
SEPT 23, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal gave us perfect cues in a transparent organza saree with matching blouse. She finished off the look with diamond-studded bangles and chandelier earrings
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal wore the beauteous six yards in a traditional draping style and served ethnic sartorial inspiration in silk red saree
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal took glam to new heights this festive season with her red gown saree. Just a sleek bangle, earrings and a ring, dewy makeup enhanced the look
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal posed in a printed georgette saree with embroidery blouse. With silver dangler earrings, she completed her look
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal defined the traditional look in blush pink Raw Mango saree with a fuchsia blouse and heavy gold jewelry
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal also shows minimalist style is best in sky blue saree paired up with a pastel blouse, just basic bangles and earrings
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The actress pull off brights just as fabulously in eye-poppingly bright pink and orange saree completed with a choker necklace and earrings
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal looked gorgeous as she dressed up in a shimmery red saree with subtle makeup
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal is a gorgeous queen in silver saree with pearl choker, hair bun and bindi. So pretty
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Lesser Known facts about Trisha Krishnan