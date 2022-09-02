Heading 3
Kajal Aggarwal’s elegant ethnic looks
SEPT 02, 2022
Kajal Aggarwal looked beautiful in a pretty pink Anita Dongre silk suit. She took the look top-notch and added oomph with her make-up, perfect brows, pink lipstick, and blushed cheeks
The actress took her ethnic game to new levels in a beautiful yellow anarkali suit set. Her statement earrings and minimal glam perfectly went well with the look
Kajal Aggarwal kept it elegant in an embroidered silk kurta and accessorised with a heavy choker, diamond studs and rings. She opted for a pair of Kolhapuri sandals to add to the traditional appeal of the look
She opted for a cotton anarkali dress teamed with matching pants and a dupatta. Keeping it as simple as she could, Kajal decided to go no-makeup
Kajal defined beauty in a floor-length Anarkali suit and accessorised her look with a pair of statement earrings, bangle and finger rings
Slaying in red never gets old and this outfit worn by Kajal Aggarwal is proof that you can never go wrong with the classic colours
The actress definitely knows how to make heads turn in the simplest of attires. The outfit is simple yet chic. This pink strappy kurti and palazzo set
Kajal Aggarwal flaunts Rajasthan’s screen printing craft as she adds a touch of glam to her ethnic wardrobe
The actress slipped into a beautiful yellow maxi dress and went for a no-makeup look. She gave out major cues on how to ace a summer-friendly dress
