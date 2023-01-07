Heading 3

PRACHI MALHOTRA

Entertainment

JAN 07, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal with little munchkin Neil

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The Hey Sinamika star keeps on treating the fans with adorable sneak peeks of her precious mother-son time with little Neil

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The Southern beauty recently flew off for a family vacay to China with her hubby, and baby boy Neil

Letting our hearts fly

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Here is a snippet of the Christmas festivities of Kajal Aggarwal with her two favorite men, Gautam and Neil

Christmas 2022!

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Little Neil looks awestruck as he enjoys 'Creating magic in every step' with mommy dear

Creating magic in every step

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

When Kajal Aggarwal dropped a video commemorating her beautiful journey with little Neil

Time flies by!

A cute photograph of Kajal Aggarwal and her little bundle of joy flying together

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Traveling buddies

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The actress is all smiles as she holds her little one close to herself in his memorable pic

Twice the fun

Take a look at this family picture of the star twinning in white with her husband and son

My universe!

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal planting a kiss on little Neil is the cutest thing you will see today

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The purest form of love!

The Mersal star gives an insight into her bed time with her baby boy Neil

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

My heartbeat!

