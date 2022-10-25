Heading 3
Kajal Aggarwal’s best maternity looks
Priyanka Goud
OCT 24, 2022
ENTERTAINMENT
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal looked stunning in this black gown as she flaunted her baby bump. The actor can inspire everyone to look fashionable even during their maternity days
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The diva kept her outfit simple in an off-white t-shirt and white trousers but went all out with her makeup
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The actress adored her stunning traditional appearance at her first child's baby shower. She wore a red saree and flaunted her pregnant glow
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The star looked stunning in a beige midi dress with balloon sleeves and a plunging neckline, golden necklaces and hot pink heels
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal donned a cream bodycon dress with an oversized striped shirt for a day at the beach and looked refreshingly good
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
What better than lounging around in a comfy kaftan? Kajal looked pretty in a cream kaftan top with matching pants
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
She served business-chic vibes in a plain white shirt teamed with a black pencil skirt as she posed for family pic with her husband and pet dog
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal slayed maternity fashion in a mini denim dress and wore the ensemble with minimal accessories and perfect makeup
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal dressed in a pastel pink ruffle gown with a long train and looked like a diva. Perfect maternity photoshoot outfit to steal
