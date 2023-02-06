FEB 06, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal's family moments
Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying the best of both worlds with her successful career and perfect family life
Best of both worlds
The Hey Sinamika actress loves to share sneak peeks of her time with her loved ones on social media, and the fans love her for it
Sharing your happiness
The diva looks stunning in ethnic wear as her husband and son twinned in matching desi attires
Twinning and Winning
Here is another fam-jam moment of Kajal Aggarwal with her two favorite men, son Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu
Fam-jam moment
The Comali star took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a picture with Gautam, and Neil from their recent trip to China
Holiday diaries
This adorable photo of the stunner with her cute little family will surely melt your heart
Cute little family
Kajal Aggarwal shared some glimpses from her play time with her little bundle of joy, Neil
Playtime
The Singham actress flaunts her dazzling smile as she poses with her husband Gautam during a lovely Sunday afternoon on the tracks
Weekend vibes
Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam spend some quality time together in the company of good food during their trip to China
With beau
Take a look at this cute picture of the mother-son duo from their recent vacay together
Peek-a-boo
