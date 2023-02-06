Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 06, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal's family moments

Southern beauty Kajal Aggarwal is enjoying the best of both worlds with her successful career and perfect family life

Best of both worlds

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The Hey Sinamika actress loves to share sneak peeks of her time with her loved ones on social media, and the fans love her for it

Sharing your happiness

The diva looks stunning in ethnic wear as her husband and son twinned in matching desi attires

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Twinning and Winning

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Here is another fam-jam moment of Kajal Aggarwal with her two favorite men, son Neil and husband Gautam Kitchlu

Fam-jam moment

The Comali star took to her Instagram handle and uploaded a picture with Gautam, and Neil from their recent trip to China

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Holiday diaries

This adorable photo of the stunner with her cute little family will surely melt your heart

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Cute little family

Kajal Aggarwal shared some glimpses from her play time with her little bundle of joy, Neil

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Playtime

The Singham actress flaunts her dazzling smile as she poses with her husband Gautam during  a lovely Sunday afternoon on the tracks

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Weekend vibes

Kajal Aggarwal and Gautam spend some quality time together in the company of good food during their trip to China

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

With beau

Take a look at this cute picture of the mother-son duo from their recent vacay together

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Peek-a-boo

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here