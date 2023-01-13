JAN 13, 2023
Kajal Aggarwal's fitness routine
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Just like most of the South divas, Kajal Aggarwal also adheres to a strict fitness regime, which includes sweating it out in the gym regularly.
Fitness Journey
Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
As part of prepping for her upcoming drama Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan, the actress is mastering her Kalaripayattu skills, a martial art form from India.
Kalaripayattu
Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The Temper star shared a video on social media of herself lifting weights in the gym.
Lifting weights
Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The Southern beauty works on her upper body strength in his throwback video from November 2019.
Upper body strength
Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
There is no better way to strengthen your core than push-ups, and Kajal Aggarwal seemed to agree.
Push-ups
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
As is the growing trend nowadays, the star depends on yoga to keep her mind and body healthy.
Yoga
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
An important part of leading a healthy life is to stay active every day to keep your physique in check.
Staying active
Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal loves to challenge herself and here is a clip of the actress raising the fitness bar.
Raising the bar
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
The Magadheera star clicked a selfie in the gym during her trip to Chicago back in 2016.
Hit the gym
Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Another great way to stay on top of your fitness game is swimming. Kajal Aggarwal believes the same.
Swimming
