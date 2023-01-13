Heading 3

JAN 13, 2023

Kajal Aggarwal's fitness routine

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Just like most of the South divas, Kajal Aggarwal also adheres to a strict fitness regime, which includes sweating it out in the gym regularly.

Fitness Journey

Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

As part of prepping for her upcoming drama Indian 2, alongside Kamal Haasan, the actress is mastering her Kalaripayattu skills, a martial art form from India.

Kalaripayattu

Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The Temper star shared a video on social media of herself lifting weights in the gym.

Lifting weights

Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The Southern beauty works on her upper body strength in his throwback video from November 2019.

Upper body strength 

Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

There is no better way to strengthen your core than push-ups, and Kajal Aggarwal seemed to agree.

Push-ups

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

As is the growing trend nowadays, the star depends on yoga to keep her mind and body healthy.

Yoga 

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

An important part of leading a healthy life is to stay active every day to keep your physique in check.

Staying active

Video: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Kajal Aggarwal loves to challenge herself and here is a clip of the actress raising the fitness bar.

Raising the bar

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

The Magadheera star clicked a selfie in the gym during her trip to Chicago back in 2016.

Hit the gym

Image: Kajal Aggarwal Instagram

Another great way to stay on top of your fitness game is swimming. Kajal Aggarwal believes the same.

Swimming 

