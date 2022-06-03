Heading 3
Kajal to Keerthy: Divas in floral sarees
JUNE 03, 2022
Image; Keerthy Suresh Instagram
Keerthy Suresh is pretty in pink in a beautiful printed floral saree and paired with a sleeveless blouse. Her choice of statement earrings and a minimal glam look perfectly matched her attire
Image; Kajal Aggarwal Instagram
Kajal Aggarwal’s floral print saree is a must-have number this Summer weddings. She teamed up her white floral saree with a sleeveless blouse detailing a cowrie shell. Subtle makeup, soft curls and statement earrings, completed the look
Image: Rakul Preet Singh Instagram
Rakul Preet Singh rocked the off-white floral print saree with an off-shoulder blouse and golden slippers. With silver oxidized earrings and subtle make-up, she looked like a perfect vision in white
Image: Allu Sneha Instagram
Allu Arjun’s wife Sneha is a diva and this look in mint-green coloured floral saree is proof. She paired her look with a heavily embellished blouse and kept the look subtle
Image: Kamlesh Nand
Pooja picked a black sheer saree with floral embroidery and opted for a retro look. She styled her hair one sided with a red flower taking all the attention
Image: Kalyani Priyadarshan Instagram
Kalyani Priyadarshan looked a vision and makes for a perfect fun number in a white floral saree from Picchika. She styled it with a pink silk sleeveless blouse
Image; Shruti Haasan Instagram
Shruti Haasan channeled desi vibes in a floral printed saree and looked fresh as a daisy with her makeup kept to the minimal and a pretty pink bindi to finish the look off
Image: Nayanthara Instagram
Nayanthara dressed in a floral saree paired up with a sleeveless blouse and looked drop-dead gorgeous with subtle make-up and bindi
Image: Raashii Khanna
Raashii Khanna showed how to give a modern touch to a floral saree with an off-shoulder blouse. However, she also kept it desi with subtle make, earrings and bindi
