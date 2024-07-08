Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit 

entertainment

july 08, 2024

Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Report 

Touted to be India’s first big attempt at the Sci-fi genre, Kalki 2898 AD has been smashing the box office ever since it released 

 Kalki 2898 AD 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

The Nag Ashwin directorial is setting new records at the ticket window and eyeing a massive total. Check out the details 

 Box Office 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

Kalki 2898 AD entered 200 Cr Club at the Hindi Box Office with an impressive net collection of 203 Cr in 11 days 

 Hindi Nett 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

The movie becomes the third-highest grosser in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with a staggering gross share of 231 Crs by the end of its second weekend 

AP/TS Gross 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

The sci-fi epic saga collected 468.50 Crs gross at the Indian box office by the end of its first week 

India Week One 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

The movie grossed 100 Crs plus in its 2nd weekend at the domestic box office. To be precise, it ended up collecting 107 Crs in 2nd weekend 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

 India 2nd Weekend 

Kalki 2898 AD has made a massive collection of 575 Crs in India excluding 3D charges. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 613 crore 

 Total India BOC 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

The mythological sci-fi actioner smashed USD 25 Million (Rs. 213 Cr) overseas by the end of its 2nd weekend 

Overseas 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

Kalki 2898 AD stands at 788 Cr gross globally in 11 days. It is now the 10th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide 

Total Worldwide Gross

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

The movie is expected to gross more than 950 Cr by the end of its theatrical run 

Lifetime Expectation 

Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram 

