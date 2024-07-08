Heading 3
Kalki 2898 AD Box Office Report
Touted to be India’s first big attempt at the Sci-fi genre, Kalki 2898 AD has been smashing the box office ever since it released
Kalki 2898 AD
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
The Nag Ashwin directorial is setting new records at the ticket window and eyeing a massive total. Check out the details
Box Office
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
Kalki 2898 AD entered 200 Cr Club at the Hindi Box Office with an impressive net collection of 203 Cr in 11 days
Hindi Nett
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
The movie becomes the third-highest grosser in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana with a staggering gross share of 231 Crs by the end of its second weekend
AP/TS Gross
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
The sci-fi epic saga collected 468.50 Crs gross at the Indian box office by the end of its first week
India Week One
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
The movie grossed 100 Crs plus in its 2nd weekend at the domestic box office. To be precise, it ended up collecting 107 Crs in 2nd weekend
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
India 2nd Weekend
Kalki 2898 AD has made a massive collection of 575 Crs in India excluding 3D charges. The "real" gross i.e. including these charges is roughly Rs. 613 crore
Total India BOC
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
The mythological sci-fi actioner smashed USD 25 Million (Rs. 213 Cr) overseas by the end of its 2nd weekend
Overseas
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
Kalki 2898 AD stands at 788 Cr gross globally in 11 days. It is now the 10th highest-grossing Indian film worldwide
Total Worldwide Gross
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
The movie is expected to gross more than 950 Cr by the end of its theatrical run
Lifetime Expectation
Image: Kalki 2898 AD's Instagram
